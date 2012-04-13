(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Ravitej Projects Private Ltd (RTPPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by RTPPL's presence in the highly fragmented domestic quarrying industry resulting in high competition and consequently low profitability (EBITDA margin: 6.9% in FY11 (financial year ending March)). The ratings are also constrained by RTTPL's tight liquidity situation, which is reflected in its almost complete working capital utilisation (99%) in the past six months. Fitch notes that the company took additional borrowing during FY12 to meet its working capital requirements and also received additional working limits from its lender. This is likely to result in an increase in debt levels (FY11: INR61.2m) and thereby high net financial leverage (net debt/ EBITDA: 2.5x in FY11) in FY12.

The ratings, however, benefit from the diversification of RTPPL's operations across West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. The ratings also factor in the company's strong relationships with some major infrastructure companies, enabling it in securing projects. This is reflected in RTPPL's stable revenue over the last three years (FY11: INR344.1m, FY10: INR330.3m, FY09: INR321.4m). The company also benefits from over a decade-long experience of its founders in mining and crushing blue metals.

Positive rating action may result from any significant improvement in liquidity coupled with strong operations resulting in net financial leverage of below 2.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, any significant deterioration in operations or debt-led capex resulting in net financial leverage of over 4.5x on a sustained basis may impact the ratings negatively.

RTPPL is involved in the business of mining and crushing blue metals. It also carries out levelling and other similar construction work. In FY11, the company recorded EBITDA of INR23.6m (INR27.9m) and profit after tax of INR7.7m (INR7.4m).

Fitch has also assigned ratings to RTPPL's bank loans as follows:

- INR65m fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch BB-(ind)'

- INR35m non-fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch A4+(ind)'