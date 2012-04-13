(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Ravitej Projects Private Ltd (RTPPL) a National
Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions
is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings are constrained by RTPPL's presence in the highly fragmented domestic quarrying
industry resulting in high competition and consequently low profitability (EBITDA margin: 6.9%
in FY11 (financial year ending March)). The ratings are also constrained by RTTPL's tight
liquidity situation, which is reflected in its almost complete working capital utilisation (99%)
in the past six months. Fitch notes that the company took additional borrowing during FY12 to
meet its working capital requirements and also received additional working limits from its
lender. This is likely to result in an increase in debt levels (FY11: INR61.2m) and thereby high
net financial leverage (net debt/ EBITDA: 2.5x in FY11) in FY12.
The ratings, however, benefit from the diversification of RTPPL's operations across West
Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. The ratings also factor in the company's strong
relationships with some major infrastructure companies, enabling it in securing projects. This
is reflected in RTPPL's stable revenue over the last three years (FY11: INR344.1m, FY10:
INR330.3m, FY09: INR321.4m). The company also benefits from over a decade-long experience of its
founders in mining and crushing blue metals.
Positive rating action may result from any significant improvement in liquidity coupled with
strong operations resulting in net financial leverage of below 2.5x on a sustained basis.
Conversely, any significant deterioration in operations or debt-led capex resulting in net
financial leverage of over 4.5x on a sustained basis may impact the ratings negatively.
RTPPL is involved in the business of mining and crushing blue metals. It also carries out
levelling and other similar construction work. In FY11, the company recorded EBITDA of INR23.6m
(INR27.9m) and profit after tax of INR7.7m (INR7.4m).
Fitch has also assigned ratings to RTPPL's bank loans as follows:
- INR65m fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch BB-(ind)'
- INR35m non-fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch A4+(ind)'