(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 13 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Energinet.dk SOV ------------------------------ 13-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Denmark
Primary SIC: Electric Services
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Jul-2009 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
24-Oct-2005 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on state-owned Danish transmission system operator (TSO) Energinet.dk SOV
(Energinet) are based on the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'a'. Our view of Energinet's SACP is based on its excellent
business risk profile and its intermediate financial risk profile. The ratings also reflect our
opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood that the Kingdom of Denmark (AAA/Stable/A-1+)
would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Energinet in the event of financial
distress. This assessment is based on our view of Energinet's "very strong" link to the
government and "very important" role for Denmark.
In our view, Energinet's business risk profile is supported by its excellent market position
as the monopoly gas and electricity TSO in Denmark, which is further supported by a stable
revenue base and Denmark's favorable cost-cover regulatory regime. These strengths are only
partly offset by inherently weak profitability and the obligation to purchase power from
small-scale power producers, although this cost can be fully recovered through a pass-through
mechanism.
Energinet's intermediate financial risk profile is underpinned by its access to loans,
available at short notice, from the Danish government via the National Bank of Denmark (not
rated) and no pressure to distribute dividends. We consider these supporting factors to be
partly offset by the continued weakening of the company's financial risk profile, which is
mainly the result of an extensive investment program.
S&P base-case operating scenario
In our base-case scenario, Energinet will remain as a pure TSO that can pass on all costs to
its customers as stipulated in the regulatory framework governing the company.
Energinet's profitability is inherently weak, in our view, reflected in a three-year average
return on capital of 4.2%. However, profitability is not Energinet's core objective: The company
operates as a nonprofit organization on a break-even basis. It is only allowed to recover the
costs necessary to maintain efficient operations, plus a return on equity roughly equal to the
inflation rate. Consequently, an adjustment of tariffs corrects any possible loss or gain in
excess of the required return on equity for the previous year.
We understand that the overall investment required for Energinet's ongoing and planned
construction projects is substantial. These investments are largely aimed at preparing the
Danish power system for higher volumes of renewable energy. This mainly relates to the
connection of wind power to the electricity grid, building and upgrading gas and electricity
interconnections with neighboring countries to advance market coupling, and burying significant
parts of the high-voltage electricity grid. These investments should improve Energinet's already
efficient operations and, in our view, support the company's excellent business risk profile.
S&P base-case cash-flow and capital structure scenario
Energinet plans to invest Danish krone (DKK) 25 billion (about EUR3.36 billion) between 2010
and 2020, which is significant considering it invested on average DKK860 million annually in
2006-2010. The investment plan is ambitious, in our view, because the process of receiving
approvals for new constructions can be lengthy. As a result, actual investments will likely be
less than planned during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the investments are likely to be
funded by additional debt, which we anticipate will lead to deteriorating financial ratios in
the near to medium term. In addition to the investment plan, we understand that Energinet has
made an indicative offer to acquire independently owned 132 kilovolt (kv)-150 kV transmission
grids in Denmark for DKK5.7 billion. The transaction, which is expected to close in the second
quarter of 2012, will be funded by additional loans from the Danish government via the Danish
National Bank.