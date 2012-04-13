(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 13 -

Summary analysis -- MKB Fastighets AB ----------------------------- 13-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Housing programs

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Feb-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

15-Apr-2004 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

Rationale

The ratings on Sweden-based public housing company MKB Fastighets AB (MKB) are based on the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'a+', as well as on our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that MKB's owner, the City of Malmo (AAA/Stable/A-1+), would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to MKB in the event of financial distress.

We consider the ratings to be supported by MKB's very strong business risk profile, owing to high demand and its leading position in Malmo's rental housing market, low financial leverage, and strong liquidity. These strengths are partly offset, however, by MKB's short-dated debt profile and high investment levels, which could affect the company's future cash flow and leverage.