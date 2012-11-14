(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hamilton City Council's
(Hamilton) Long- and Short-Term Local Currency ratings at 'AA-' and 'F1+'
respectively. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the
Local Currency Long-Term rating of Hamilton's outstanding notes at 'AA-'.
The affirmation of Hamilton's ratings reflects New Zealand's strong
institutional framework, sound socio-economic profile, strengthened corporate
governance, improving budgetary performance, and a stabilising debt position
over the medium term.
With the election of a new Mayor and the appointment of a new Chief Executive
Officer (CEO), the council has improved its management and control processes
significantly. Fitch also views that improved corporate governance had a strong
impact on the council's new Long-Term Plan (LTP). Financial sustainability has
improved as the new management team has a stronger focus on tight cost control
and debt management reflected through improving operating performance since
FY09.
Hamilton's current LTP outlines its desire to limit operating expense growth
whilst ensuring operating revenues are maximized. The agency remains vigilant to
what extent Hamilton will achieve its modest expenditure growth targets of both
staff costs and goods and services. Fitch expects Hamilton's operating margin
over the forecast period to grow above the 30% posted in 2012 through continued
rate rises and maximising cost savings.
Hamilton has reviewed their capex programme and re-priortised and/or delayed
several projects to aid in its desire to keep debt below NZD440million,
returning the budget to surplus by FYE14. Fitch believes that a combination of a
stronger operating balance and reduced capex will limit debt increase.
Hamilton's short-term debt (maturing within 12 months) has decreased
significantly to 21% of total debt at FYE12 (FYE11: 43%). Fitch notes Hamilton
intentionally allowed short-term debt to remain high in FY11, whilst waiting to
secure long-term funding through the New Zealand Local Government Funding Agency
Limited (LGFA). The council has started to use LGFA and funded NZD100m through
it in FY12, lengthening Hamilton's debt maturity profile.
While the Outlook on the Local Currency Long-Term Rating is Stable, debt growing
above expectations or weakening operating performance would trigger a downgrade.
Positive rating action is unlikely given the council's current fiscal position,
size and socio-economic environment.