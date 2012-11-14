(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses the public finance system for Russian
local and regional governments (LRGs) as "developing and unbalanced". In a report published Nov.
12, 2012, titled, "Russian System For Regional Governments Is Developing And Unbalanced",
Standard & Poor's acknowledges that some positive developments in the fiscal policy framework,
budget execution, accounting, and reporting that have taken place over the last six or seven
years. But these continue to be counterbalanced by such fundamental constraints as low systemic
predictability, material revenue/spending mismatches, little revenue autonomy, and the weak
degree of fiscal equalization. However, the federal government's solid track record of providing
material extraordinary support to regions under stress in 2009-2010, if tested again, could
improve our overall assessment of the system.
"The predictability and stability of Russia's public finance system is constrained by such
unresolved fundamental issues as an extremely concentrated tax base, low regional autonomy in
revenue policies, and the very centralized nature of federal decision-making," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Karen Vartapetov. "For example, the federal government's unpredictable
spending decisions in the run-up to the federal elections in 2011-2012 again highlight regions'
very limited planning horizon and their constrained leeway over federal policies."
Strong financial performance at the regional level is often achieved at the cost of
underfinancing of infrastructure spending. Russia's fiscal rules do not always prevent exposure
to refinancing and liquidity risks and this lack of public sector accountability undermines
technical improvements in budgetary transparency. Moreover, huge regional economic disparities
undermine the degree of fiscal equalization. Extraordinary financial support to regions often
flows to governments in need, but such support is not institutionalized and is relatively
nontransparent.
However, we note progress made in enhancing the fiscal policy framework, which has become
clearer than in the early 2000s, and universal constraints on regional deficit, debt, and
borrowings have been imposed, including stricter rules for federal-grant-dependent regions.
Depending on the federal government's ability to institutionalize transparent and effective
allocation criteria for ongoing and extraordinary support to weakening regions and to enhance
the system's predictability by refraining from unilateral and arbitrary financial and political
interference, we could change our assessment of the system support element of the institutional
framework score. However, the overall score for the Russian system is likely to improve only
provided there are no negative developments in other areas, such as revenue/expenditure matches
and the predictability of the system in the medium term.
Details on how we assess public finance systems and how this assessment is incorporated
within our ratings methodology are provided in "Methodology: Assessing The Institutional
Framework For International Local And Regional Governments", published July 30, 2009, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.