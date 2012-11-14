(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 14
Ratings -- Suhyup Bank -------------------------------------------- 14-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Korea, Republic
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Nov-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
27-Jul-2005 A-/-- A-/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$2 bil med-term note Prog 06/30/2008: sr
unsecd A- 15-Jul-2008
US$300 mil 6.375% med-term nts due 07/21/2014 A- 03-Jul-2009
US$300 mil 3.50% med-term nts ser 1 due
05/03/2017 A- 25-Apr-2012