On May 25, 2012, we lowered our long- and short-term ratings on Bankinter to
'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3' after our review of the Spanish banking sector (see
"Related Criteria And Research"). Bankinter is not considered an eligible
counterparty under our 2012 counterparty criteria at the current rating level
of the notes.
Bankinter complies with its obligations as swap provider under the transaction
documents, which do not reflect our 2012 counterparty criteria. Under our 2012
counterparty criteria, our ratings on Bankinter 3's class C notes and
Bankinter 4's class B and C notes are constrained to the issuer credit rating
on Bankinter (acting as swap provider) plus one notch.
On July 26, 2012, Barclays Bank PLC, Sucursal en Espana replaced Bankinter as
treasury account provider and paying agent. Barclays Bank PLC
(A+/Negative/A-1) is considered an eligible counterparty under our 2012
counterparty criteria at the current rating level of the notes. Therefore, our
ratings on Bankinter 3 and 4's notes are not constrained by our ICR on the
treasury account provider.
We have today placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on Bankinter 3's
class C notes and Bankinter 4's class B and C notes due to the link between
the ratings on the notes and the rating on the downgraded swap counterparty
under our 2012 counterparty criteria.
We will conduct further analysis without giving benefit to the swap agreement
in order to resolve the CreditWatch negative placements.
Bankinter originated the Spanish mortgage loans that back these residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions, which closed in October 2001
and September 2002, respectively.
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative
Bankinter 3 Fondo de Titulizacion Hipotecaria
EUR1.323 Billion Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
C BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg BBB+ (sf)
Bankinter 4 Fondo de Titulizacion Hipotecaria
EUR1.025 Billion Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
B BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg BBB+ (sf)
C BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg BBB+ (sf)