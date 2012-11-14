On May 25, 2012, we lowered our long- and short-term ratings on Bankinter to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3' after our review of the Spanish banking sector (see "Related Criteria And Research"). Bankinter is not considered an eligible counterparty under our 2012 counterparty criteria at the current rating level of the notes.

Bankinter complies with its obligations as swap provider under the transaction documents, which do not reflect our 2012 counterparty criteria. Under our 2012 counterparty criteria, our ratings on Bankinter 3's class C notes and Bankinter 4's class B and C notes are constrained to the issuer credit rating on Bankinter (acting as swap provider) plus one notch.

On July 26, 2012, Barclays Bank PLC, Sucursal en Espana replaced Bankinter as treasury account provider and paying agent. Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Negative/A-1) is considered an eligible counterparty under our 2012 counterparty criteria at the current rating level of the notes. Therefore, our ratings on Bankinter 3 and 4's notes are not constrained by our ICR on the treasury account provider.

We have today placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on Bankinter 3's class C notes and Bankinter 4's class B and C notes due to the link between the ratings on the notes and the rating on the downgraded swap counterparty under our 2012 counterparty criteria.

We will conduct further analysis without giving benefit to the swap agreement in order to resolve the CreditWatch negative placements.

Bankinter originated the Spanish mortgage loans that back these residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions, which closed in October 2001 and September 2002, respectively.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative

Bankinter 3 Fondo de Titulizacion Hipotecaria

EUR1.323 Billion Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

C BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg BBB+ (sf)

Bankinter 4 Fondo de Titulizacion Hipotecaria

EUR1.025 Billion Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

B BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg BBB+ (sf)

C BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg BBB+ (sf)