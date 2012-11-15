(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded HYDRA V Funding Corporation's series 1 bonds and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The transaction is a securitisation of residential mortgage loans originated by multiple originators in Japan. The rating actions are listed below.

JPY14.87bn* Class S1 bonds downgraded to 'AA+sf' from 'AAAsf'; Off RWN; Outlook Stable

JPY4.17bn* Class S2 bonds downgraded to 'AA+sf' from 'AAAsf'; Off RWN; Outlook Stable

* as of 14 November 2012

The downgrades reflect the continued exposure of this transaction to an account bank which is ineligible to support 'AAAsf' ratings under the agency's counterparty criteria. To date, no remedial action has been taken and Fitch believes it is unlikely to be taken in the near future.

Fitch considers the performance of the underlying assets backing this transaction to be in line with its expectations and the credit profile of the assets remains unchanged. Of the six underlying beneficial interests (BIs) backed by their respective mortgage loan pools, five are senior BIs supported by subordination. The credit enhancement level of each senior BI has continued to grow and all are considered by Fitch to be well protected against future performance deterioration. Also, as per transaction documentation, excess spread in the Hydra V Trust is available to redeem bonds through the BIs issued from the trust, providing additional support to the bonds.

The originators of the underlying residential mortgage loan pools are THE TOTTORI BANK, LTD., The Fukushima Bank, Ltd., Bank of The Ryukyus, Ltd. , SBI Mortgage Co., Ltd., Toyota Finance Corporation and Shinsei Property Finance Co., Ltd.