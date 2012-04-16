(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it withdrew its 'A (sf)' rating
on the series 1 beneficiary interests issued under the Whole Business Securitization (WBS)
Backed By Fiber-Optic Broadband Revenue transaction in June 2006.
We withdrew the rating after confirming that the trust was terminated today
because UCOM Corp., the originator of this transaction, fully repurchased the
beneficiary interests.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available here.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
"Japanese Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of
Major Macroeconomic Factors," April 6, 2012
"Principles Of Credit Ratings," Feb. 16, 2011
"Rating Methodology For Japan Business Securitization," July 4, 2006
RATING WITHDRAWN
Whole Business Securitization Backed By Fiber-Optic Broadband Revenue
JPY20.0 billion series 1 beneficiary interests with deferrable coupon due June
2021
Rating Initial issue amount
A (sf) JPY20.0 bil.
The beneficiary interests were issued on June 20, 2006.