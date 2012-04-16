(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A' foreign-currency
long-term counterparty credit and senior unsecured issue ratings on Korea Development Bank
(KDB). In addition, we affirmed the 'A-1' short-term rating on the bank. At the same
time, we
lowered KDB's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bb+' from 'bbb-',reflecting weaker
capitalization mainly due to higher-than-expected credit growth. The outlook on KDB is negative.
Our downward revision of the SACP reflects a change in our assessment of KDB's
capital and earnings to "adequate" from "strong." We expect KDB's
risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification and concentration
adjustments to be 8% to 9% in the next 18 months. We estimate that KDB's 2011
RAC ratio will fall below our expectation of above 10% mainly on
greater-than-expected credit growth. We believe the RAC ratio will likely
remain under pressure in the next few years considering the bank's business
expansion.
Despite our downward revision of the bank's SACP, we affirmed our ratings on
KDB as we still hold the view that there is an "extremely high" likelihood
that the government of Korea (foreign currency A/Stable/A-1; local currency
A+/Stable/A-1) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to
KDB in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for
government-related entities, our rating approach is based on our view of KDB's
"critical" role for, and "very strong" link with, the Korean government. We
believe that KDB will closely collaborate with and provide support to Korea
Finance Corp.'s (KoFC: foreign currency A/Stable/A-1) policy banking function
for the foreseeable future. (KoFC was spun off from KDB in 2009 as part of the
government's measures to privatize KDB. Following the spin-off, KoFC continues
to provide public policy financing.) We hold this view because KDB is larger
than KoFC and it has the policy banking know-how to ensure a smooth policy
role transfer until KoFC can sufficiently carry out its policy role.
Currently, KDB is ultimately 100% owned by the Korean government through KDB
Financial Group (not rated), the holding company of KDB and KoFC.
The outlook on KDB's long-term counterparty credit rating is negative,
reflecting the risk of a lower likelihood of government support once
privatization proceeds. Privatization is a key risk factor, and we note that
there has been some significant developments related to privatization, such as
a potential initial public offering through the sale of some of KDB Financial
Group's existing shares. The privatization of KDB could negatively impact the
ratings on the bank because expected government support would weaken.
The ratings on KDB could come under downward pressure if KoFC runs its policy
role independently, thereby reducing KDB's critical policy role, or if the
government's ownership of KDB meaningfully changes, indicating possible
significant changes in KDB's linkage with or its importance to the government.
We could also lower the ratings on KDB if it significantly expands its
commercial business lines, suggesting a weakening policy role. On the other
hand, we could revise the outlook to stable if privatization risk is
significantly reduced due to measures by the government such as abolishing or
significantly delaying the privatization plan. This, however, is unlikely in
our /s3wview.
