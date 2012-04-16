(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- J-CORE FL1 is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was arranged by Deutsche Securities Inc.

-- The transaction's single remaining specified bond has been impaired. We have confirmed that part of the principal on the trust certificates will remain outstanding at the transaction's legal final maturity date, following the impairment of this bond.

-- We have lowered to 'D (sf)' our ratings on classes D and E.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'D (sf)' from 'CC (sf)' its ratings on the class D and E trust certificates issued under the J-CORE FL1 Trust Certificate (J-CORE FL1) transaction (see list below).

The transaction's only remaining specified bond, which originally represented about 8.3% of the total initial issuance amount of the trust certificates, has already defaulted. The specified bond was backed by a regional retail property, the sale of which was completed in December 2011. On Jan. 23, 2012, we lowered to 'CC (sf)' from 'CCC (sf)' the ratings on classes D and E because we expected the sum of proceeds collected through the sale of the property in question, as well as other funds in the transaction that could ultimately be available for redemption, to be lower than the total amount required to fully redeem these two classes. This time, we have lowered to 'D (sf)' our ratings on the class D and E trust certificates because we found that the transaction's specified bond incurred a loss and confirmed that part of the principal on the trust certificates will remain outstanding on April 16, 2012, which is the transaction's legal final maturity date.

J-CORE FL1 is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The trust certificates were originally backed by three Tokkin (specified money in trust) loans extended to three Tokkin trustees that each owns one specified bond backed by real estate trust beneficial interests. The trust certificates were also originally backed by one additional nonrecourse loan backed by Tokkin beneficial interests and real estate trust beneficial interests. The transaction was arranged by Deutsche Securities Inc., and ORIX Asset Management & Loan Services Corp. acts as the servicer for this transaction.

The ratings reflect our view on the likelihood of the full payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in April 2012 for the class D and E trust certificates.

RATINGS LOWERED

J-CORE FL1 Trust Certificate

JPY16.6 billion floating-rate trust certificates due April 2012

Class To From Initial issue amount

D D (sf) CC (sf) JPY1.0 bil.

E D (sf) CC (sf) JPY0.2 bil.