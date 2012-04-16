(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 16 -
Summary analysis -- Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd. ----------------- 16-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Thailand
Primary SIC: Malt beverages
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Jan-2007 BBB/-- BBB/--
Rationale
The rating on Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd. (Thai Bev) reflects the company's dominant
domestic market position in spirits, high and stable cash flows, and modest financial risk
profile. Thai Bev's geographic concentration in Thailand, the weak performance of its beer
division, and a growth strategy that may translate into more aggressive financial policies
partly offset these strengths.
We still consider Thai Bev's financial risk profile as "modest", despite having marginally
weakened in 2011 after the company acquired Thailand-based Pepsi bottler Serm Suk Public Co.
Ltd. (SSC) for Thai baht (THB) 9.97 billion. Thai Bev's ratio of total debt to EBITDA
weakened to 0.9x in 2011, from 0.6x in 2010, and its ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to
total debt declined to 93.5% from 146%.