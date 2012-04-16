Apr 16 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded UK-based home improvement retailer Kingfisher Plc's (Kingfisher) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The Short-term IDR is upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable.

"The ratings reflect Kingfisher's ongoing improvement of its trading performance showing solid resilience of its business profile despite the ongoing difficult economic environment but also Fitch's expectation that the company will continue to maintain its prudent financial profile," says Johnny Da Silva, Director in Fitch's European RLCP team.

The group benefits from its leading DIY market position in its core markets, namely the UK, France and Poland. Kingfisher is now engaged in the second stage of its development with its "Creating the Leader" plan aiming to improve group profitability through increased common and direct sourcing but also by taking full advantage of its size, innovation capacity and multi-channel proposition.

However, ongoing challenges include weak consumer demand, government austerity measures, high unemployment, and a subdued housing sector in the company's key French and UK markets. Therefore, the company will continue to rely on its self-help initiatives to establish itself as a sustainable business through cycles over the longer term. Kingfisher's geographically diversified business has also complemented the group well. The company's French and Polish operations together contributed about 63% of the group's retail profit in FY12.

In FYE13, Fitch expects Kingfisher to report steady performance and the group's capex and dividend payments to be internally financed by group cash flow generation. Therefore, Fitch expects Kingfisher's credit metrics to remain steady at about 2.5x. This positions Kingfisher in line within the 'BBB' according to Fitch's sector credit factor for non-food retail published in September 2011 (see "Rating European Non-food Retail Companies" dated 15 September 2011 at www.fitchratings.com)

Further improvement in the group's credit metrics may lead to positive rating actions if lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR heads towards 1.5x. Fitch also expects the company to achieve group EBIT margin of at least 9%.

Negative pressure on the rating could occur if the group's operating margin is below 6% or the group's lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR ratio is greater than 3x.

Kingfisher's liquidity remains solid. At YE12, it had a cash balance of GBP0.6bn and undrawn committed bank facilities of GBP200m, due 2016 for a total group debt of GBP0.7bn.