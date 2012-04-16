Apr 16 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assessed the current performance of Gateway III by applying our counterparty
criteria and conducting credit and cash flow analyses.
-- Following our review, we have raised all of our ratings in the transaction.
-- Gateway III is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily
speculative-grade corporate firms.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised all of its credit ratings on the notes
issued by Gateway III - Euro CLO S.A. (see list below).
Gateway III is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes
loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in May 2006 and its
reinvestment period ends in May 2012. The transaction is managed by Pramerica Investment
Management Ltd.
Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance using data
from the latest available trustee report (dated February 2012), in addition to our cash flow
analysis. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction and reviewed it
under our counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And
Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).
From our analysis, we have observed an increase in credit enhancement available for all
classes of notes. In our opinion, this has predominantly been driven by the repayment of the
class A notes and, at the same time, the repayment of deferred principal amounts on junior
tranches.
We note from the trustee report that the overcollateralization test results for all classes
of notes have improved significantly since our last review in August 2010 (see "Transaction
Update: Gateway III - Euro CLO S.A.," published on Aug. 18, 2010). At the same time, the
weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool has also increased.
In addition, our analysis indicates a general improvement in the credit quality of the
underlying portfolio since our August 2010 review, which has led to a reduction in our scenario
default rates (SDRs) for all rating categories. For example, from our analysis, 'CCC' rated
assets currently account for 6.46% of the portfolio's performing asset balance, compared with
20.39% at our previous review.
We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even
default rate for each rated class, which we then compared against its respective SDR to
determine the rating level for each class of notes. In our analysis, we used the reported
portfolio balance that we consider to be performing, the weighted-average spread, and the
weighted-average recovery rates that we considered appropriate. We incorporated various cash
flow stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating
category assumed for all classes of notes, in conjunction with different interest rate stress
scenarios.
In our view, the reduction in SDRs, together with our cash flow analysis, indicates that the
credit enhancement available to all classes of notes is commensurate with higher rating levels
than previously assigned. The higher rating levels on the class A notes are also consistent with
the application of our counterparty criteria.
None of these classes of notes were constrained by the application of the largest obligor
default test, a supplemental stress test we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for corporate
collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For
Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009). In our previous analysis,
however, the class D notes were constrained at the 'CCC-' rating level by our largest obligor
default test.
