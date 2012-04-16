(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Our ratings on 100% state-owned development bank Hrvatska banka za obnovu i razvitak (HBOR) are equalized with those of the sovereign, the Republic of Croatia, reflecting our view of the "almost certain" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary support, if needed.

-- On April 3, 2012, we affirmed our long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Croatia at 'BBB-/A-3'.

-- We are therefore affirming our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term issuer ratings on HBOR.

-- The negative outlook on HBOR mirrors that on Croatia, which reflects a one-in-three likelihood that we could lower the sovereign rating in the next 12 months if the scope and pace of implementation of reform efforts, particularly in the labor market and public sector, are insufficient to create sustainable economic growth.

Rating Action

On April 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Croatian state-owned development bank, Hrvatska banka za obnovu i razvitak (HBOR). The outlook remains negative.

Rationale

The ratings on HBOR (the Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development) are equalized with those on the Republic of Croatia (foreign currency BBB-/Negative/A-3; local currency BBB-/Negative/A-3). The equalization reflects our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the Croatian government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to HBOR in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we base our assessment of HBOR on our view of the bank's:

-- "Critical" role in the development of the Croatian economy and the promotion of the country's exports; and

-- "Integral" link with the Croatian government through full state ownership, the government's representation on HBOR's supervisory board, and the government's ongoing financial support in the form of regular annual contributions to HBOR's capital and statutory unconditional guarantees, ensuring HBOR can repay its debts.

HBOR is Croatia's state-owned specialized development and export credit agency. The bank's role is to support Croatia's economic reconstruction and development policy objectives, in particular by promoting exports through export credit financing and insurance (which it provides in the name of and on behalf of the Croatian government), financing infrastructure projects, and advancing small and midsize enterprises.

HBOR benefits from a public policy mandate and strong government support, and operates under state guarantee. Under Article 8 of the HBOR Act, Croatia guarantees HBOR's liabilities unconditionally, irrevocably, and on first demand. We do not expect HBOR's ownership structure to change within our forecast horizon. The supervisory board--which approves HBOR's strategy--includes ministers and members of parliament, giving the state close control over the bank. The state is legally required to contribute to HBOR's capital from its budget although the schedule of annual payments is determined by parliament as part of the state budget adoption process. In the first three quarters of 2011, the state contributed Croatian kuna (HRK) 86 million to HBOR's capital.

Despite Croatia's 2009-2010 recession, which was followed by stagnation in 2011, HBOR has continued to be profitable, reporting HRK118 million at end-2010, and HRK148.1 million at end-2011. At end-2011, HBOR had about HRK22.0 billion in assets, compared with HRK22.9 billion at year-end 2010. Total overdue receivables were 3.5% of total receivables at end-2011, an increase from 2.2% at end-2010.

Outlook

The negative outlook on HBOR mirrors the negative outlook on the Republic of Croatia. We equalize the ratings and outlook on HBOR and the sovereign, reflecting our view of an "almost certain" likelihood of sufficient and timely support from the government to HBOR in the event of financial distress. Any rating action on Croatia would lead to the same action on HBOR. The negative outlook on the long-term sovereign rating reflects our expectation of a one-in-three chance that we could lower the rating over the next year if the scope and implementation of reform efforts, particularly in the public sector and labor market, are insufficient to facilitate sustainable economic growth.

We could lower the ratings on HBOR in the unexpected event of a change in sovereign support, which would lead us to reassess our view of HBOR's "critical" role for and "integral" link with the government.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Hrvatska banka za obnovu i razvitak

Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3

Senior Unsecured BBB-