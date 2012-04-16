(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 16 -

Summary analysis -- Dunkirk (Urban Community of) ------------------ 16-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: France

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Apr-2001 A+/-- A+/--

Rationale

The rating on the French Urban Community of Dunkirk (UCD) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the "predictable and well-balanced" institutional framework for French intercity structures, UCD's "positive" liquidity position, and its sound budgetary performance, as our criteria define these terms.