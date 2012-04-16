(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 16 - Several challenges could heighten business risks for small and midsize utilities in
Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) in 2012 and for the next few years. In an industry
report card published today, titled "Small And Midsize Utilities In EMEA Still Face A Hazy
Future," Standard & Poor's Ratings Services states why it believes utilities will find it
difficult to maintain their credit quality. This is although the sector has shown progress in
reducing debt, cutting costs, and improving efficiency.
"In particular, we still see the main constraints as significant reinvestment
costs, owing to aging generation assets; falling power and gas prices; and
high political risk," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Gustav Liedgren.
The majority of rating actions on small and midsize utilities in EMEA since
January 2011, when we published our last report card, resulted primarily from
our anticipation of declining financial metrics, often due to large investment
programs. Some rating actions were also linked to similar actions on the
sovereign ratings, in line with our GRE criteria.
"Our credit ratings on 31 small and midsize utilities in EMEA consequently
remain under pressure, and we cannot rule out further rating actions this
year," added Mr. Liedgren.