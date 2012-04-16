Apr 16 - Fitch Ratings today published an updated Asset-Backed sector specific criteria report titled 'Rating Criteria for U.S. Auto Loan ABS.'

There have been no material changes from the previous version, therefore Fitch expects no impact on existing ratings.

This report updates and replaces the prior criteria report titled 'U.S. Auto Loan ABS Rating Criteria', dated April 20, 2011.

The new report presents Fitch's analytical approach to rating prime and nonprime U.S. Auto Loan ABS and outlines the unique features of these transactions. Additionally, the report details key rating drivers associated with U.S. auto loan ABS as detailed below.

Key Rating Drivers

Collateral Performance: Fitch's expectation on collateral performance is a key driver of its ratings. Fitch assesses performance expectations through an analysis of an originator's historical static pool and securitization data, including delinquencies, defaults, net losses, recoveries, loss timing, and prepayments. Fitch analyzes the granularity of the pool of loans backing a transaction, risk concentrations, and collateral characteristics of the pool to determine the overall credit risks present that drive transaction loss frequency and Loss Severity.

Payment Structure: The nature of a transaction's payment structure and cash flow allocations will be a major driver in assessing credit enhancement (CE) adequacy and rating levels. Fitch uses a Microsoft Excel-based internal cash flow model customized to reflect the transaction payment structure and tests the impact of stressing various assumptions, including prepayments, default timing, recovery rates, and recovery lag. The output of the cash flow modeling is reviewed to assess whether the rated bonds are fully paid, in accordance with the transaction documents, in each stress scenario associated with a bond's rating.

Legal Risks: Legal risks can drive the rating in the event that legal uncertainties pose a threat to the availability of cash flows or the collateral itself. The transaction's legal analysis includes a review of the legal structure and legal opinions furnished by the originator to confirm cash flow derived from the assets will not be impaired (either as a result of the bankruptcy or insolvency of the originator or any other transaction party, such as a swap counterparty, or the trustee's lack of a perfected first-priority security interest in the assets) or diminished (as a result of taxation).

Counterparty Exposures, Including Seller/Servicer Operations: Counterparty exposures can pose a risk to transactions if the relevant counterparties are a source of credit or performance weakness. The analysis incorporates a review of the counterparties of an auto loan ABS transaction, including operational and corporate reviews, to determine its consistency with Fitch's counterparty criteria titled 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions,' dated March 12, 2012, available on Fitch's web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Macroeconomic Risks: The economic environment can have a material impact on U.S. auto loan ABS ratings. As such, Fitch takes into consideration the strength of the economy, as well as future expectations, by assessing key macroeconomic indicators, such as unemployment.