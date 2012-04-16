Apr 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) on Best Buy Co., Inc. (Best Buy) at 'BBB-' and revised the Rating Outlook
to Negative from Stable. As of March 3, 2012, Best Buy had $2.2 billion of debt
outstanding. A full list of rating actions appears at the end of this press
release.
Fitch believes that Best Buy faces headwinds around same store sales, market
share and competition that are more pronounced than other 'BBB' rated retailers
with similar leverage. The revision in the Outlook to Negative reflects the
potential for an accelerating shift in consumer electronics sales to the online
channel and the possibility that Best Buy's restructuring efforts, including
accelerated store closings and a reengineering of its operations to take excess
costs out of the system, will prove to be insufficient to offset the pressures
facing its business. The departure of Best Buy's CEO adds an additional element
of uncertainly surrounding the company's management team and future operating
strategy.
The ratings continue to reflect Best Buy's strong free cash flow (FCF)
generation, ample liquidity and reasonable leverage profile.
While Fitch believes that Best Buy's market share was stable on an overall basis
in 2012, it will be difficult for the company to maintain market share as price
conscious consumers gravitate toward the lowest prices within the online and
brick and mortar channels. Macro headwinds such as unemployment, housing and
higher gas prices are likely to continue to hamper consumers, particularly for
large ticket discretionary purchases.
Best Buy's financial performance reflects the pressure on its business, as its
comp store sales fell 1.7% in fiscal 2012 (ending March 3, 2012), and have not
been materially positive since calendar 2007. This figure incorporates strong
18% growth in domestic online revenues, implying further erosion in the
productivity of Best Buy's retail stores.
Operating EBIT margins were down by 40 basis points in fiscal 2012, and, given
Fitch's expectation that comp store sales are likely to continue to be negative
in the low-single digit range, margins are likely to compress further given
deleveraging of fixed costs.
The company's plan to take $800 million out of its cost structure over the next
three years (including $250 million in the current year), will provide some
support to margins, though much of the savings are expected to be invested in
improved customer services and sharper prices as Best Buy seeks to improve its
competitive position vis-a-vis pure online retailers.
Financial leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDAR) was 2.5 times (x) at end-fiscal 2012,
compared with 2.4x at end-fiscal 2011, and Fitch believes that it could move up
modestly from these levels as margins gradually contract while debt levels
remain flat.
Best Buy repurchased $1.5 billion of its shares in fiscal 2012 and $1.2 billion
in fiscal 2011, and has indicated that it will repurchase $750 million to $1
billion in fiscal 2013. This compares with Fitch's expectation for healthy FCF
after dividends of about $1 billion in fiscal 2013. Going forward, Fitch expects
Best Buy will continue to dedicate most of its FCF to dividends and share
repurchases.
Best Buy has ample liquidity with $1.2 billion in cash, short-term investments
and zero draw under its $2.5 billion revolving credit facility as of March 3,
2012. Upcoming debt maturities include $500 million of unsecured notes in 2013,
which Fitch expects the company could refinance or pay down with cash on hand.
Fitch affirms Best Buy's ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Bank credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB-';
The Rating Outlook is Negative.