(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 17 -

Overview

-- The issuer credit rating on New Zealand-based finance company Fisher & Paykel Finance Ltd. is affirmed at 'BB/B'.

-- F&PFL's stand-alone credit profile has improved, on stronger earnings and capital than previously expected.

-- The issuer credit rating is constrained by our view of F&PFL's slightly weaker ultimate parent, Fisher & Paykel Appliance Holdings Ltd. (F&PAHL, not rated).

-- The outlook is stable.

Rating Action

On April 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB/B' issuer credit ratings on Fisher & Paykel Finance Ltd. (F&PFL). The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings reflect F&PFL's stand-alone credit profile of 'bb+', and its partial ring-fencing from its parent, Fisher & Paykel Appliance Holdings Ltd. (F&PAHL, not rated). Although F&PFL is funded and operated as a separate legal entity, we consider there is limited external oversight beyond normal corporate separateness, which, under our rating criteria, limits the extent to which F&PFL can be rated above our assessment of group creditworthiness. As such, should our opinion on the credit quality of the parent and group weaken, there likely would be an impact on F&PFL's rating. We consider F&PFL to be a non-strategic subsidiary of its parent.

The improvement on the stand-alone credit profile to 'bb+' from 'bb' reflects our view of the company's stronger earnings compared with our previous expectations, which results from its resilient asset quality metrics and sustained margins during the recent period of relative economic uncertainty. We expect that over time the positive earnings trend could accumulate into a stronger capital position.

We consider that F&PFL to be partially ring-fenced from its slightly weaker ultimate parent. In our opinion the parent has a strong business rationale for, and good track record of, keeping F&PFL well capitalized. The parent injected capital in 2008 and 2009; plus a further NZ$2.5 million and NZ$11 million in February and March 2012, respectively. At March 2012, estimated capital was NZ$106.5 million (unaudited) at March 2012, which would be a 19% increment from March 2011. We also note that dividend payouts have been undemanding. Nevertheless, we consider that insulation from the parent is partial, because, in our view of F&PFL being a wholly owned subsidiary of F&PAHL, F&PFL remains exposed to the risk of the parent reducing F&PFL's capital (through a capital buyback), if other parts of the group were under financial stress. We understand that F&PFL would remain compliant with regulatory requirements and debenture trust deed at significantly lower capital levels. We note that F&PFL has an internal policy of minimum regulatory capital ratio of 15% but we believe that there are limited impediments to changing this policy.