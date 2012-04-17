(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 17 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- China Automation Group Ltd. ---------------------------- 17-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: China
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Apr-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$200 mil 7.75% nts due 04/20/2016 BB- 06-Apr-2011