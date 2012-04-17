(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Continued uncertainty over government investments in the railway industry could affect China Automation, which derives half its revenue from the segment.

-- We are revising the outlook on the China-based industrial safety and critical control systems provider to negative from stable.

-- We are also affirming our 'BB-' ratings on the company and its outstanding senior unsecured notes.

-- We are lowering the Greater China credit scale rating on China Automation and that on the company's notes to 'cnBB' from 'cnBB+'.

Rating Action

On April 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on China Automation Group Ltd., a China-based industrial safety and critical control systems provider, to negative from stable. We also lowered the Greater China credit scale rating on China Automation and that on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes to 'cnBB' from 'cnBB+'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on China Automation and the 'BB-' issue rating on the notes.

Rationale

We revised the outlook to reflect our uncertainty over the prospects for China's railway industry over the next 12-18 months. This is mainly because a major train accident at Wenzhou in July 2011 led many ongoing projects in the industry to either slow down or be suspended. Bidding for many new projects was also put on hold. The impact on China Automation is significant because the railway segment has accounted for about half of its total revenue over the past two years. The business risk profile for the company remains "weak".

In our view, China Automation's profitability in the next 12-18 monthly will partly hinge on the execution of the investment plans of the Ministry of Railways. The ministry has reduced its investments since the second half of 2011, on a year-over-year basis. The government has planned to invest Chinese renminbi (RMB) 500 billion in 2012, of which RMB400 billion was earmarked for infrastructure.

We expect the relatively stable petrochemical segment to support China Automation's profitability. We also anticipate that the revenue contribution from two subsidiaries acquired in the past 12 months will provide an additional buffer to moderate the pressure on the company's profitability.