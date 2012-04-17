(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 17 - Fitch Ratings has issued a sector-specific special report describing the credit factors the agency uses to analyse the Indian telecom sector on its National Rating scale.

The starting point for assessing Indian telecom companies requires placing their risk profile into a rating range. In this case, Fitch believes that companies in this sector occupy a range extending from 'Fitch BB(ind)' up to 'Fitch AA(ind)'; though some of them may be rated lower or higher based on individual credit characteristics.

Fitch believes that the Indian telecom sector is highly competitive, with about a dozen operators competing in each of the 22 telecom circles in the country. The sector is also highly capital intensive, as telcos need to invest heavily in basic infrastructure to provide services to the large and geographically widespread population (1.2 billion) of the country and to boost the currently insufficient spectrum of 5-10MHz. The sector is also exposed to high regulatory and long-term risks emanating from technological trends.

The next step examines company-specific factors which influence ratings, such as competitive position, diversity of service platforms, infrastructure quality and ownership, financial flexibility and regulatory risk. Finally, the report cites mid-point financial metrics - profitability, cash flows, financial leverage and interest coverage ratios - commensurate with relevant rating categories.

Fitch has placed these various building blocks within rating ranges to increase the transparency of its ratings. However, the analysis does not offer a matrix or formula to derive a notch-specific rating for companies in a particular sector. Instead, it highlights the key rating factors most frequently applied, while still recognising the potential of a company for unique characteristics and that of an industry sub-sector to affect ratings. Equally, the weighting between individual and aggregate qualitative and quantitative factors varies over time, and where one factor is significantly weaker than others, this weakest element tends to attract a greater weight in the agency's rating analysis.

The report, "Rating Indian Telecom Companies", is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

The sector-specific credit factors should be read in conjunction with the master criteria "Corporate Rating Methodology", dated 12 August 2011, which details Fitch's overarching approach to rating corporate issuers and is also available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating Indian Telecom Companies: Sector Credit Factors for National Ratings

here