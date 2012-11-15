Nov 15 -

Overview

-- We believe that South African gold miner Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI) faces increased country risk in light of increasing social and political tensions.

-- We have revised downward our assessment of GFI's business risk profile to "fair" from "satisfactory" to reflect the increase in country risk in South Africa, and GFI's higher unit cash costs than peers.

-- We are therefore lowering our long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on GFI to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3' and removing the ratings from CreditWatch negative.

-- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that GFI's financial risk profile will maintain robust, benefiting from the currently healthy gold prices, modest leverage, GFI's "strong" liquidity position, and its conservative financial policy.

Rating Action

On Nov. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on South African gold miner Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI) to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. We also lowered our long- and short-term South Africa national scale ratings on GFI to 'zaA/zaA-2' from 'zaAA-/zaA-1'. At the same time we removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Oct. 17, 2012. The outlook is stable.

In addition, we lowered our issue rating on GFI's $1 billion senior unsecured notes to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. We assigned a recovery rating of '3' to this debt, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Rationale

The downgrade follows our downward revision of our assessment of GFI's business risk profile to "fair" from "satisfactory." This reflects our opinion that South African country risk has increased for GFI and the faster pace of increase in the company's unit cash cost compared with its main peers in recent years. We anticipate that these risks will not lessen in the short term. We continue to assess the company's financial risk profile as "intermediate."

Our view of increased country risk in South Africa reflects increasing social and political tensions (GFI's South African operations contributed 36% of EBITDA and 49% of gold production in 2011). In our view, although the recent mining strikes have ended and their financial impact on GFI has been modest, we do not see these tensions being resolved in the short term. We see a scenario in which the current political tensions could translate into higher mining taxes or regulations following the African National Congress' conference in Mangaung next month. (See "South Africa FC Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'BBB'; LC Ratings Lowered To 'A-/A-2'; Outlook Remains Negative," published on Oct. 12, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)

GFI's "fair" business risk profile reflects its higher cash production costs and exposure to non-Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries than most of its investment-grade peers. We understand that the company's exposure to non-OECD countries is not going to change materially over the coming years. Currently, the company is developing the South Deep gold mine in South Africa. GFI is still evaluating its growth projects, many of which are located in emerging markets such as Ghana and Peru.

GFI's competitive position could weaken further, in our view, if competitor projects currently under development start to produce gold in the next three years. On average, GFI's unit cash cost was $767 per ounce of gold in 2011, compared with the industry average of $600-$650 per ounce. GFI's unit cash cost in the second quarter of 2012 was $855 per ounce. In our view, GFI's high unit cash cost reflects the company's vulnerability if gold prices drop from the currently healthy levels.

Under our base-case scenario for 2013, we project that GFI will achieve EBITDA of South African rand (ZAR) 14.2 billion and funds from operations (FFO) of ZAR11.6 billion. In 2014, we project that EBITDA will drop to ZAR11.2 billion and FFO to ZAR9.5 billion. In our base-case scenario, we assume:

-- Gold prices of $1,500 per ounce in 2013 and $1,400 per ounce in 2014, compared with $1,660 per ounce in 2012 to date.

-- Annual production of 3.4 million ounces-3.6 million ounces in the coming years, compared with 3.5 million ounces in 2011.

-- A cash cost increase of 10% per year.

Under our base-case scenario, we forecast that debt to EBITDA will remain prudent at 1.0x and FFO to debt at 80% in 2013. That said, GFI has capital expenditure (capex) needs of about ZAR10 billion-ZAR11 billion in the coming years, of which we could consider about ZAR8 billion maintenance capex to support current production. Consequently, we project free operating cash flow of ZAR0.8 billion in 2013 and negative ZAR0.6 in 2014 (before any major new growth capex and dividends). According to the company, under our base-case gold price scenario the company will implement some measures to improve cash flow.

More positively, we have revised upward our assessment of GFI's liquidity position to "strong" from "adequate" under our criteria, given the company's minor debt maturities until 2016 and currently healthy gold prices.

Liquidity

We assess GFI's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria. The short-term credit rating is 'B'. We estimate that the ratio of sources of liquidity to uses of liquidity will be comfortably more than 1.2x in 2013 and in 2014. Our assessment is supported by GFI's small debt maturities until 2016; substantial headroom under the current credit facilities; and strategy to attract funds before initiating new projects.

As of June 30, 2012, GFI had the following sizable liquidity sources:

-- ZAR6.7 billion of cash, excluding cash of ZAR1 billion that we consider as tied to operations;

-- Availability under committed credit lines of ZAR6.2 billion due 2016 and 2017; and

-- Cash flow from operations under our base case of about ZAR20 billion in the 18 months to December 2013, and ZAR9 billion in 2014.

We project the following uses of liquidity as of June 30, 2012:

-- Capex of about ZAR10 billion-ZAR11 billion per year in the coming two years; this includes maintenance capex of about ZAR8 billion and development spending on South Deep, which we do not see as discretionary (financed from its own cash flows); and

-- Dividends equal to 25% of the net income, but we believe that the company could reduce these if need be.

In our calculations, we did not factor in the company's ZAR1.5 billion fully available revolving credit facilities that will mature in the coming six months. These facilities, provided by domestic banks, are likely to be extended.

GFI has substantial headroom under its maintenance covenants that specify net debt to EBITDA of 2.5x and EBITDA to interest of 5.0x. The company has an internal financial policy of maintaining net debt to EBITDA of less than 1.0x.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the existing $1.0 billion 4.875% unsecured notes due October 2020, issued by Gold Fields Orogen Holding (BVI) Ltd., is 'BB+', in line with our long-term corporate credit rating on GFI. The recovery rating on the unsecured notes is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The recovery rating of '3' on the notes is supported by our fair valuation of GFI as a going concern, the notes' relatively exhaustive guarantee package from GFI's main holding companies, and our view that the South African jurisdiction is creditor-friendly. The recovery rating is constrained by the unsecured nature of the notes; the absence of strong creditor protection in the notes' documentation, especially the company's ability to incur additional secured or unsecured debt; and gold price volatility that could affect the value of the company at default.

The notes are only subordinated to GFI's project finance-type financing facilities in Peru and Ghana (together totaling about ZAR1.5 billion). The notes rank pari passu with the rest of the company's debt, which comprises various revolving credit facilities (RCFs; syndicated and bilateral, available up to approximately ZAR16.1 billion each, of which ZAR7.7 billion is undrawn); a ZAR10 billion medium-term notes program in South Africa (currently unused); and ZAR1.6 billion uncommitted facilities.

The notes' issuer is a wholly owned holding subsidiary of GFI. The notes benefit from the same guarantee package as the various RCFs (excluding a guarantee from Newshelf 899 (Pty) Ltd.).

In our view, the notes' documentation has very weak terms and conditions (although typical of investment-grade issuance), and weaker credit protection than for the RCFs (which benefit from maintenance financial covenants) with barely any limitation on additional debt.

In line with our criteria, to calculate potential recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. The trigger for default is a combination of declining revenues (due to intensified competition, slowing demand, and ongoing gold price declines); margin pressure (due to inflation in raw material costs); and an increase in variable interest rates. This scenario would lead to a default in 2016 due to the company's inability to refinance some of its maturing RCFs, with EBITDA declining to about ZAR6.7 billion.

We envisage a stressed enterprise value of about ZAR33.4 billion at the point of hypothetical default, which is equivalent to 5.0x stressed EBITDA. After deducting priority liabilities and priority-ranking debt (mainly comprising enforcement costs and the Ghana and Peru debt), we arrive at a net enterprise value of about ZAR30.7 billion. We consider that at the hypothetical point of default the RCFs will be fully drawn. This would result in ample nominal recovery prospects (in excess of 100%) for the notes. However, the recovery rating is capped at '3', reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects, due to the unsecured nature of the notes and also due to less certain recovery prospects from assets in the Ghanaian and Peruvian jurisdictions.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that GFI will be able to maintain its "intermediate" financial risk profile, taking into account supportive gold prices, the company's "strong" liquidity, and its financial policy of maintaining reported net debt to EBITDA at less than 1x. Under our current base-case gold price assumptions, we anticipate that the company's FFO-to-debt ratio will be more than 50% over the next two years.

We could lower the rating if FFO to debt declines to less than 30% in the event of low gold prices. We would also evaluate the impact of any major new gold mining project in terms of execution risks, pressure on GFI's free cash flows, and the effect of such a project on the company's country risk.

We do not see any upward rating potential at this stage, given the company's weak competitive position and our view of its higher country risk than most investment-grade peers.

