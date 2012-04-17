(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 17 - China's decision to allow the renminbi to move in a wider daily trading range against the US dollar does not necessarily signal a shift to a new exchange rate framework, Fitch Ratings says. Furthermore, we do not think a meaningful change in currency policy is likely any time soon. The move, effective yesterday, therefore has no ratings impact.

The renminbi is now permitted to rise or fall against the dollar by up to 1% from the daily official exchange rate, up from 0.5% previously, the People's Bank of China said Saturday.

This band remains narrow. Its widening is consistent with the Chinese authorities' strategy of making the renminbi/dollar rate less of a one-way bet, with the intention of deterring potentially destabilising, speculative "hot money" inflows. As such, it could be interpreted as an attempt to bolster the existing managed exchange-rate framework, rather than a move towards liberalisation. We regard such liberalism as unlikely in 2012 given global macro-economic uncertainty and the impending handover in domestic leadership in China.

Of greater long-term significance would be the removal of China's extensive capital controls, although we also believe this is not a near-term prospect for the same reasons. This would arguably aid the move to a consumption-led economic model, boosting faith in the sustainability of China's economic growth.

This eventual transition is essential as we regard China's present investment-led growth model as inherently unsustainable. However, we do not think it is likely in the near term. If and when it occurred, we would have to assess the balance of the long-term positive impact of more sustainable growth with the possible short-term negative impact of an increase in economic volatility and capital flows.

Last week we affirmed China's Foreign-Currency IDR at 'A+' with Stable Outlook, and its Local-Currency IDR at 'AA-' with a Negative Outlook. The Negative Outlook on the Local-Currency Rating reflects our expectation that more debt will move on to China's sovereign balance sheet following the credit surge of 2009-2011.