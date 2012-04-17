(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn India-based First Blue Home Finance Limited's (FBHF) National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch AA-(ind)', which had a Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The ratings have been withdrawn as FBHF has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Fitch will, therefore, no longer have sufficient information to provide ratings or analytical coverage of FBHF.

In March 2011, FBHF was acquired by a consortium led by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (Dewan). Dewan plans to merge FBHF into itself shortly.

FBHF is a housing finance company (HFC) established in northern India. Dewan, incorporated in 1984, is a rapidly growing Mumbai-based HFC.

Rating actions on FBHF:

- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable and withdrawn

- INR2.25bn debt issuance programme (including INR1.557bn notes issued) affirmed at 'Fitch AA-(ind)' and withdrawn

- INR2.83bn bank loans affirmed at 'Fitch AA-(ind)' and withdrawn

- National Short-term rating affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)' and withdrawn