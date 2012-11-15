Nov 15 -
Summary analysis -- Virgin Media Inc. ----------------------------- 15-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Positive/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 92769L
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-Feb-2011 BB/-- BB/--
10-May-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--
Rationale
The ratings on U.K. cable operator Virgin Media Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services views of the group's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk
profile as "significant."
The rating on VMI is constrained by our view of the U.K.'s highly competitive landscape and
VMI's partial network coverage, which weighs on VMI's prospects for revenue growth. The rating
also factors in VMI's aggressive, though gradually declining, leverage (debt to EBITDA) and the
group's reliance on a competitor for some key TV content.
However, the rating benefits from VMI's well-established business position as the
second-largest pay-TV operator in the U.K. and a leading provider of bundled services (TV,
broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile telephony). The group's cable network
passes through approximately one-half of all U.K. homes, and its strong network capabilities and
scalable infrastructure enable it to provide very fast, innovative offerings, as well as
advanced broadband Internet and content.