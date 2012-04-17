Apr 17 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the performance of the THPA Finance transaction and discussed our analysis with its management.

-- As a result, we are affirming our rating on the class A2 notes and downgrading the class B and C notes. The outlook on all classes of notes is negative.

-- THPA Finance is a corporate securitization that closed in April 2001.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A (sf)' rating on the class A2 notes issued by THPA Finance Ltd. and downgraded the class B to 'BB (sf)' from 'BBB (sf)' and the class C notes to 'B+ (sf)' from 'BB (sf)'. All classes have a negative outlook. These rating actions follow our review of the transaction documents and performance of the THPA Finance transaction, and our subsequent discussions with its management.

In our analysis, we identified a discrepancy in the THPA Finance transaction documentation regarding how the liquidity facility would be used. After discussing the documentation with the liquidity facility provider, Lloyds TSB Bank PLC (A/Stable/A-1), we have confirmed that the liquidity facility is only available for the benefit of the class A2 notes.

In our previous analyses, we gave credit for the availability of the liquidity facility to all classes of notes, not just the class A2 notes. We considered the facility a material form of credit enhancement for the class B and C notes and not having it available to them increases their default risk. Thus, this is now closer to the default risk of the borrower than we anticipated in all our previous analyses. If an administrative receiver were to be appointed, there is uncertainty as to whether there could be a temporary suspension of payments. In this scenario, with the liquidity facility not available to the class B and C notes, it is questionable whether the transaction would continue to meet timely payments of interest and principal.