Nov 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Italian university Politecnico di Torino's (PoliTo) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'A-' and a Short-term rating of 'F2'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Negative.

The rating affirmation reflects PoliTo's track record of revenue diversification compared to its national peers, amid slightly improving income from student fees and operating grants in 2011. Solid student demand, stable business partnerships and solid control on operating costs contributed to the growth of PoliTo's operating margin to close to 11% of total turnover, from 8% averaged in 2008-2010. Fitch expects PoliTo's consolidated attractiveness and reputation to contribute to a resilient net result of above EUR10m (average EUR16m in 2007-2011), or 5% of revenues in 2012.

A strengthening of PoliTo's own revenue through growing student fees and/or income from commercial partnerships would be positive for the rating provided that the sovereign is upgraded which remains an unlikely case at the moment. A deterioration of the debt servicing ratio below 1x of the current balance, due to a drop of public grants not offset by more dynamic revenue and/or cost compression could prompt a negative rating action.

PoliTo's balance sheet position is solid. In Fitch's view, the completion of the "Cittadella Politecnica", a 170,000 square-metre area in Turin dedicated to teaching, researching and sport activities, relieves the need of recourse to debt to fund new capex in 2012-2014. The latter will primarily consist of extraordinary maintenance intervention which Fitch deem largely compatible with PoliTo's self-funding capacity.

Debt stock should continue declining down to less than EUR70m by end 2013 which is less than 5x PoliTo's 2011 net result, against an average residual life of about 15 years.

Cash at central administration level stood above EUR50m in 2011 (additional EUR32m were held at Departments level), or 60% of the total debt outstanding and about 6x the annual debt service and Fitch expects it to remain above EUR25m.