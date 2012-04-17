Apr 17 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have affirmed our 'AAA' ratings on Barclays Bank's Local Authority
Covered Bond program.
-- A pool of loans to U.K. public-sector entities secures the covered
bonds.
-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating covered bonds.
However, the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria are under
review. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program may be
affected as a result of this review.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA' credit ratings on Barclays Bank
PLC's Local Authority Covered Bond program.
PROGRAM SUMMARY
Barclays Bank (A+/Stable/A-1) issued these covered bonds in November 2009. The
covered bonds benefit from a guarantee from a special-purpose entity (SPE),
Barclays Covered Bond Funding LLP, which holds a cover pool of loans to U.K.
local authorities. We have completed a legal analysis of the transaction
structure and concluded that the SPE is bankruptcy-remote, and that the assets
are segregated in favor of the covered bond holders and transaction
counterparties.
As of Nov. 30, 2011, there were approximately GBP3.054 billion of covered bonds
outstanding, secured by approximately GBP3.475 billion of loans to U.K.
public-sector entities. Interest rate mismatches between the cover pool assets
and the covered bonds are hedged through derivative agreements, which comply
with our criteria for assessing counterparty risk in covered bonds (see
"Related Criteria And Research"). In contrast with most European public-sector
covered bonds, the program has a pass-through maturity structure, such that
there is no asset-liability maturity mismatch (ALMM) risk.