(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned PT Bank Negara Indonesia's (BNI) proposed
USD-denominated senior notes an expected 'BBB-(exp)' rating. The proceeds from the proposed
issue will be used to support the bank's business growth.
The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already received.
The rating is in line with BNI's Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB-', as the bonds
will constitute direct, senior and unsecured obligations of BNI, and rank
equally with the bank's senior creditors.
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of likely continuing state support for
BNI in times of need. This is in view of the bank's majority ownership by the
government and its position as Indonesia's fourth-largest bank by assets.
Downside risk is limited given the IDR at the Support Rating Floor of 'BBB-'.
BNI was incorporated in 1946. It has the fourth largest market share of deposits
in Indonesia. The bank is 60%-owned by government of Indonesia and one of
Indonesia's four state-owned banks.