S&P base-case operating scenario

We think the depressed economic environment in Italy will continue to put pressure on TI's domestic performance in the next few quarters, through ongoing competitive and regulatory pressures on mobile service and on fixed broadband revenues. Our base-case scenario anticipates a mid-single-digit domestic revenue decline in 2012 and a continued downtrend in 2013. We expect a similar mid-single-digit decrease in domestic EBITDA. We think positive revenue growth will likely continue in Brazil, benefiting from continuing fixed to mobile substitution in both voice and data traffic, which should somewhat cushion the decline in the domestic market. That said, we foresee some further potential margin erosion in Brazil from product mix effects. In addition, the increased contribution from foreign markets could further dilute TI's overall margin, as its Latin American operations generally carry lower profitability than the Italian operations. Overall, we think group EBITDA excluding Argentina could recede by low single digits this year.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Under our base-case scenario, we expect that adjusted debt to EBITDA (Standard & Poor's adjusted leverage excludes Telecom Argentina's results, given the small 22.7% economic stake that TI holds) could decline modestly to 3.2x by year-end 2013, compared with about 3.4x on average posted over the past five years (pending availability of detailed footnotes to the 2011 accounts). TI's decision to cut its dividend payout to Telco by one-quarter this year, and the nonrecurrence of last year's outlays for spectrum, should help increase TI's generation of discretionary cash flows available for absolute debt reduction in 2012.

The beneficial impact on our adjusted credit measures of TI management's public commitment to reduce absolute debt will, however, likely be diluted by our analytical deconsolidation of Argentina and our expectation that the ensuing adjusted EBITDA will weaken given the difficult Italian market. We also are mindful of existing debt leverage at Telco.

Liquidity

Our short-term rating on TI is 'A-3'. We view the company's liquidity as adequate under our criteria, primarily based on TI's large cash balances and undrawn credit lines, and our expectation of continued positive DCF. We believe that TI's sources of liquidity will cover its liquidity uses by more than 1.2x at least over the next 12 to 18 months.

Our liquidity assessment is based on the following expected sources as of end December-2011:

-- Roughly EUR6 billion in cash or equivalents on Dec. 31, 2011;

-- Committed undrawn long-term credit facilities of EUR7 billion on Dec. 31, 2011, none of which are subject to financial covenants or material adverse change clauses. Of these facilities, EUR6 billion had maturities beyond 2013; and

-- About EUR8 billion in funds from operations (FFO).

We estimate that TI's uses during the same period will include:

-- More than EUR5 billion of capex,

-- Around EUR6 billion of combined short-term and long-term debt maturing in 2012, and

-- About EUR1 billion in dividends.

Long-term debt maturities stand at EUR5.2 billion and EUR6.1 billion in 2013 and 2014, which compares with potential annual discretionary cash flows within the EUR1.5 billion-EUR2 billion range. These upcoming maturities will likely require refinancing in the near future in order to maintain adequate cover of future needs with available undrawn lines and cash. We think TI's management will continue to actively seek refinancing to maintain an adequate liquidity profile. We note that TI successfully issued EUR750 million in notes in October 2011 despite tough capital market conditions.

Outlook

The negative outlook on TI reflects the risk that the current adverse economic environment in Italy--specifically, subdued external demand, government austerity measures, and rising funding costs in both the public and private sectors--could undermine TI's debt deleveraging efforts. A downgrade could stem from any downward revision to our base-case scenario or to our assessment of TI's business risk profile, which could be triggered by economic or competitive conditions worse than we currently expect. A downgrade could also stem from larger acquisitions or shareholder remuneration than what we currently factor into our base case. We could consider a downgrade, for example, if adjusted debt to EBITDA were to deteriorate toward 3.5x or if the ratio of fully adjusted FFO to debt were not maintained at least in the low 20% area.

We could revise the outlook to stable if we anticipated stabilization in domestic operations and perceived a lower risk that credit measures would deteriorate. An outlook revision to stable would also depend on our view that TI continued to actively manage its liquidity to ensure that it remained adequate despite the difficult capital markets.

