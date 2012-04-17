(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Eswar Rubber Products Private Limited's (ERPL) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

Fitch's assessment takes a consolidated view of the financial profile of all ERPL group companies which are in the business of tyre reclaiming. ERPL has the largest revenue share in the group.

The ratings are constrained by expected deterioration in ERPL's financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) in FY13 onwards (financial year ending March) on account of its ongoing debt-led capex and significant term loan repayments from FY13 onwards. ERPL commissioned a 1.5 million units per annum windmill in March 2012, and is increasing the capacity of its Ananthapur (Andhra Pradesh) and Salem (Tamil Nadu) plant by 50% each to 20,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) from the current 15,000 MTPA at about INR105m. The additional capacity is expected to be commissioned by June-July 2012.

The ratings reflect an improvement in ERPL's financial leverage and interest coverage in FY11 to 3.24x (FY10: 5.29x) and 1.94x (1.44x), respectively. Revenue and EBITDA margin also improved to INR457.9m (INR352m) and 8.2% (6.9%), respectively, due to a significant increase in volumes and higher selling prices. The ratings also reflect the experience of ERPL's founders of over two decades in the tyre/tube reclaimed rubber business.

Negative rating action may result from deterioration in the company's net debt/EBITDA above 5.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, maintaining net debt/EBITDA below 4.0x on a sustained basis would be positive for the ratings.

Incorporated in 1996, ERPL manufactures butyl-reclaimed rubber and whole tyre reclaimed rubber at its facility in Salem, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. It supplies to tyre tube and other rubber products manufacturers in both domestic and exports markets.

Rating actions on ERPL's bank loans are as follows:

- INR30.9m long-term loans (reduced from INR48.4m): affirmed at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'

- INR65m long-term loan: assigned at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'

- INR150m fund-based working capital limit (increased from INR100m): affirmed at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR100m non-fund based working capital limit: assigned at 'Fitch A4+(ind)'