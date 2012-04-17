Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Syndicate will continue to gradually improve its funding profile and profitability while maintaining its capital levels.

We could lower the rating if Syndicate's RAC ratio deteriorates below 5% or if the bank's funding profile or asset quality deteriorates substantially. We could also downgrade the bank if the sovereign credit rating on India (unsolicited rating BBB-/Stable/A-3) is lowered. Positive rating action, although unlikely, could be triggered following a similar rating action on the sovereign along with substantial improvement in Syndicate's business profile or funding and liquidity.

Rationale

The rating on Syndicate Bank reflects the bank's "adequate" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as defined under our criteria. Syndicate's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bb+', but we expect the bank to receive extraordinary government support.

Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in India is 'bbb-'. The BICRA score is based on our evaluation of economic risk: In our view, India's economic resilience is constrained by: the country's low-income though a diverse and growing economy; and weak foreclosure laws, which accentuate credit risk despite moderate private sector debt. On the other hand, the risk of imbalances is low. Regarding our industry risk assessment, Indian banks benefit from high levels of stable, core customer deposits. Banking regulations are in line with international standards and the regulatory records are moderately successful, although disclosure standards are inadequate. Banks have moderate risk appetite and the industry is stable despite fragmentation. Nevertheless, directed lending and government-ownership create some market distortion.

Syndicate's "adequate" business position reflects the bank's average domestic business franchise and adequate management and strategy. Syndicate is a mid-size government-owned commercial bank, with a market share of around 2.5% each of deposits and loans as of Dec. 31, 2011. The bank's revenue profile is weaker than the industry average, but is improving. Fee income contributes a very small proportion to Syndicate's revenue base.

Syndicate's capital and earnings are "moderate", based on our expectation that the pre-diversification risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, which is currently moderate, will remain above 5% over the next two years. This is even after factoring in the bank's recent allotment of shares to Life Insurance Corp. of India. Under our new hybrid criteria, perpetual debt instruments do not qualify for equity content and Syndicate's total adjusted capital and RAC ratio are therefore lower.

Syndicate's profitability has been much lower than the industry average over the past five years, at least. We expect the bank's earnings to improve, but to remain lower than the industry's over the next two years as the bank improves its funding profile and focuses on profitable growth. That said, earnings should be sufficient to maintain moderate capitalization as long as growth is moderate. Syndicate's risk position is "adequate", in our view, and reflects the bank's low growth in recent years and its improving risk management practices. Moreover, the bank has mainly focused on traditional banking businesses, with the bulk of revenue emanating from the lending business. The bank's loan growth in recent years has been lower than the industry average. We expect the bank to continue to grow at a slower rate than the industry average. In line with the industry, the bank has sizable exposure to infrastructure companies followed by nonbank finance companies. In other respects, the bank's loan book is well diversified across industries, with no concentration in any sector. Further, the bank has tightened its underwriting standards, particularly in the retail segment, in recent years. Nevertheless, the bank's credit costs have been higher than peers'. In line with industry trend, we expect Syndicate's asset quality to be under pressure in fiscal 2013 (ending March 31, 2013) but the strain should be manageable.

We assess Syndicate's funding as "average" and liquidity as "adequate". Total deposits form about 92% of Syndicate's funding base as of Dec. 31, 2011. That said, the bank's ratio of total loans to deposits is still higher than the industry average despite improving over the past couple of years.

We have classified Syndicate as a government-related entity and incorporated a one-notch uplift to the long-term counterparty credit rating from the SACP. We believe there is a "very high" likelihood that the government of India would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of the bank's financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of the following bank characteristics:

-- "Very strong" link with the government. Syndicate is 66.17% owned by the government. The government is statutorily required to hold a stake of at least 51% in the bank. Moreover, the government influences the strategic decision-making of the bank via its representation on the board and appointment of the chairman and managing director.

-- "Very important" role to the government. Government-owned banks collectively dominate the financial sector (with about 70% market share) and play an important role in the government's financial inclusion objective. We believe that these banks should be treated as one block. This is because the government treats them as one block and has not shown any material differentiation among them when it provides policy guidance, conducts performance review, or infuses capital when needed. Depositors and investors also perceive all these banks to be part of one large public sector bank family. This is evident in that access to deposits, interbank funding and equity capital is not materially affected even during weakened financial performances by any of these banks. Distress in any one of these banks is likely to shake this perception and erode confidence in the government-owned banks, in our view.

Syndicate's SACP is in the speculative-grade category, and therefore the hybrid issues (the upper Tier-2 and the hybrid Tier-1) are rated three notches lower than the SACP.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010