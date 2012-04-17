(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 17 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Aldar Properties PJSC ---------------------------------- 17-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/B Country: United Arab
Emirates
Primary SIC: Real estate
agents and
managers
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Apr-2012 B+/B B+/B
15-Nov-2010 B/B B/B
30-Jul-2010 BB-/B BB-/B
25-Apr-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
===============================================================================