(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on Korea-based oil refining and petrochemical company SK Innovation Co. Ltd. (BBB/Stable/--) are unaffected by a subsidiary's plan to conduct a Korean won (KRW) 800 billion rights offering.

On Nov.13, 2012, SK Energy Co. Ltd (not rated), a wholly owned oil refining and marketing subsidiary of SK Innovation, announced a plan to issue KRW800 billion in redeemable and convertible preferred shares and allocate them to a private equity fund based in Korea. SK Energy said it is likely to use proceeds from the deal to fund part of a KRW1.6 trillion project to add paraxylene production capacity to the smaller of its two refineries, located in the city of Incheon.

We currently view the preferred share issuance as a neutral factor for our ratings on SK Innovation. We think the paraxylene project is likely to enhance the profitability and operating efficiency of the refinery, which has been small and inefficient for lack of an upgrade for a long time. However, the increase in debt to fund the investment is likely to put some additional pressure on SK Innovation's financial profile over the next two years, though not enough to push adjusted debt to EBITDA above our downgrade trigger of 3x. Still, the actual increase in debt will depend on the final structure of the project's funding.