(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 16 -
Summary analysis -- SK Innovation Co. Ltd. ------------------------ 16-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Korea, Republic
Of
Primary SIC: Oil and gas field services, nec
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Mar-2008 BBB/-- BBB/--
02-Jul-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
Rationale
Our ratings on Korea-based oil refining and marketing (R&M) company SK
Innovation Co. Ltd. (BBB/Stable/--) reflect its leading market position,
integrated business portfolio, and flexible financial policy. Constraints on
the ratings are the business cycles of the company's main products, its
vulnerability to fluctuations in oil and currency prices, and rising
uncertainty about regulatory pressure in the domestic petroleum market.
SK Innovation controls about 35% of the domestic petroleum market. Given this
strong position, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects the company to
maintain stable profitability in the domestic market, in line with an outlook
for solid refining margins in the region. Firm demand for petroleum and less
competitive companies' closures of refining facilities will help SK Innovation
maintain good refining margins in Asia over the next 12 months, in our view.
SK Innovation has integrated its oil R&M business with its downstream
lubricant and petrochemical business and its upstream oil exploration and
production (E&P) business. The company is one of Asia's major lubricant and
petrochemical producers. In addition, we expect its average daily production
of oil equivalent to be around 65,000 barrels this year. We believe steadily
increasing cash flow from SK Innovation's E&P business will somewhat mitigate
volatility in its downstream business.