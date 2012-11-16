(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 16 - Overall, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes that credit quality among the oil and gas companies it rates in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) should stay relatively steady over the coming quarters. In an Industry Report Card titled "Firm Oil Prices Steady EMEA Oil And Gas Sector," published Nov. 15, 2012, on RatingsDirect, Standard & Poor's states its view that oil prices should remain robust, supporting investment in the sector and those businesses that depend on the oil industry.

The outlooks on most of our ratings in the industry are stable. However, there is a smattering of negative and positive outlooks, with two negative outlooks mirroring those on the respective sovereign ratings. Our outlooks are indicators of possible changes in creditworthiness over the next one to two years.

The article outlines the hurdles that led many integrated and exploration and production operations to post a weak performance in the second quarter of 2012, albeit there was a recovery in the third quarter. It also gives Standard & Poor's opinion on downstream and upstream operations as well as ancillary businesses like oil field services companies.