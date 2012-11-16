(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 16 - Overall, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes that credit quality among the
oil and gas companies it rates in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) should stay
relatively steady over the coming quarters. In an Industry Report Card titled "Firm Oil Prices
Steady EMEA Oil And Gas Sector," published Nov. 15, 2012, on RatingsDirect, Standard & Poor's
states its view that oil prices should remain robust, supporting investment in the sector and
those businesses that depend on the oil industry.
The outlooks on most of our ratings in the industry are stable. However, there is a
smattering of negative and positive outlooks, with two negative outlooks mirroring those on the
respective sovereign ratings. Our outlooks are indicators of possible changes in
creditworthiness over the next one to two years.
The article outlines the hurdles that led many integrated and exploration and production
operations to post a weak performance in the second quarter of 2012, albeit there was a recovery
in the third quarter. It also gives Standard & Poor's opinion on downstream and upstream
operations as well as ancillary businesses like oil field services companies.