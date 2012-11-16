(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 16 - Fitch Ratings says that overall stability in global bank ratings has been maintained, with around three-quarters of ratings assigned by the agency on Stable Outlook. Negative potential is highest in the developed markets (DM), with combined Negative Outlooks and Watches representing 30.4% of ratings, far higher than the equivalent 18.9% emerging markets (EM) figure. But negative trends are appearing in EM ratings, with combined Negative Outlooks and Watches doubling against Q411 figures. Negative trends are concentrated in emerging Europe, with sovereign action in Slovenia affecting Q312 ratings.

69% of global Q312 Issuer Default Rating (IDR) downgrades occurred in DM; within these, developed Europe made up 45%. This largely related to Italian and Spanish banks. Developed Asia also took a hit as major Japanese banks were downgraded due to the government's weakened financial ability to support the banking system. IDR upgrades are still few and far between but movements in Viability Ratings (VR) are showing some positive movement, with fewer VR downgrades (Q312: 32; Q212: 43).

Around 33% of banks globally are now rated in the 'BBB' range, split roughly equally between DM (31%) and EM (34%) but convergence ends there. DM banks are still much more highly rated, with 40.1% of DM IDRs in the 'A' category (EM just 16.7%) and around 60% of EM IDRs in the 'BB' and 'B' categories (DM: 13%).

Globally, 41.8% of bank IDRs are support-driven (Q411: 40.4%), demonstrating overall stability. For the moment, DM support-driven IDRs show a slight upward shift (Q312: 33.6%; Q411: 31.4%), but this is unlikely to be indicative of longer-term trends as Fitch believes sovereign support for banks is likely to reduce gradually as legislation develops and is implemented.

