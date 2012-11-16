(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 16 -

Summary analysis -- SOHO China Ltd. ------------------------------- 16-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Negative/-- Country: Cayman Islands

Primary SIC: Real estate

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Oct-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

The rating on SOHO China Ltd. reflects the company's fairly concentrated project portfolio and "lumpy" (or periodically bunched up) property sales. We also see some execution risks with the company's aggressive plan to shift its business model from build-to-sell to build-to-hold. These weaknesses are tempered by our view that SOHO has a high-quality property portfolio, established market position, and prudent financial management. We view SOHO's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "significant."

The rating on the SOHO's issue of benchmark-sized U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes is the same as the corporate credit rating because we expect the company's ratio of priority debt to total assets to be lower than our notching threshold of 15%.