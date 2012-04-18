(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 18 -
Summary analysis -- DUET Group ----------------------------- 18-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Australia
Primary SIC: Trusts, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Jul-2003 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
AUD267.7 mil var rate bank ln due 08/29/2013 BBB- 12-Mar-2009
Rationale
The 'BBB-' rating on the DUET Group, a listed infrastructure fund on the
Australian Securities Exchange, reflects our opinion of the underlying credit
strength of the fund's small portfolio of investment-grade regulated network
assets in the utilities sector. DUET also benefits from completion of its
capital restructuring in late 2011, which results in there being no debt at
the parent entity. The intercompany loans to the asset companies have also
been repaid. Somewhat offsetting these strengths are DUET's structural
subordination to the senior debt obligations of its narrow portfolio of
aggressively leveraged underlying investments, and an exposure to any
deterioration in the credit quality of these investments.
DUET's strategy is to invest in established regulated or highly contracted
energy utility assets that have underlying investment-grade risk profiles. The
fund's investments have been focused on electricity and gas networks. DUET's
asset portfolio consists of three investments in electricity and gas network
businesses in Australia comprising:
-- A 66% share in United Energy Distribution Holdings Pty Ltd.(UED;
BBB/Stable/--);
-- A 100% share in Multinet Gas Holdings Ltd. (Multinet: the rating is on
the finance company, Energy Partnership (Gas) Pty Ltd. (EPG; BBB-/Stable/--),
and
-- An 82.4% share in DBNGP Trust (DBP; BBB-/Stable/--).