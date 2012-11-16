(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 16 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded CRC Breeze Finance S.A.'s (Breeze 2) class A and affirmed the class B bonds as follows:

EUR226m class A (XS0253493349) downgraded to 'B' from 'B+'; Outlook Stable

EUR33m class B (XS0253496441) affirmed at 'CCC'

The downgrade of the class A bonds reflects the borrower's tight liquidity position at the November payment dates. A marginal reduction in cash available for debt service as a result of low energy production during the summer months or rising operating and maintenance costs is a conceivable scenario, that may result in the need to draw on the class A debt service reserve account (class A DSRA) to meet class A debt service in full.

The wind yield in 2011 and 2012 to date improved compared to the low wind experienced in 2009 and 2010. However, the EUR973,000 excess cash available after servicing class A debt at the most recent payment date in November 2012 is testament to the thin cash cushion available for class A in case of a decline of operating cash flows. This compares to the EUR2.5m of cash available after class A debt service for Breeze 3 - Breeze 2's closest comparable peer - demonstrating Breeze 2's relatively weaker financial position.

In addition, the DSRA in Breeze 2 remains partially funded. In November 2009 - a particularly weak wind year - the reduction in revenue resulted in Breeze 2's need to draw EUR2.2m on the class A DSRA leaving approximately EUR10.9m available for future withdrawals. In contrast, Breeze 3's class A DSRA remains fully funded despite experiencing a similar decline in wind yield during the period.

Due to the class A DSRA's structural subordination to class B debt service Breeze's class A debt reserve will not be replenished as long as class B deferrals remain outstanding. The amount currently deferred on class B is EUR11.7m and Fitch does not expect that the borrower will be in the position to pay back such amount, nor possible future additional deferred amounts, unless energy production in the future consistently and materially exceeds the historical average.

Fitch is aware that Breeze 2 is intending to improve the cash flows available at November payment dates by anticipating the payment of operating and maintenance costs from the summer period to the winter period. The company's pro-active management of operations may prove helpful in mitigating the risk of future cost pressures stemming from the increasing age of the turbines, the expiry of manufacturer warranties and the weak financial standing of maintenance providers.

The Stable Outlook reflects the German parliament's resolution regarding the over-indebtedness provision under the German insolvency law on the 9 November 2012. This removes the risk that the Breeze 2 borrower may be forced into insolvency due to formal balance sheet over-indebtedness.

Fitch considers that further downside risk exists for class A notes as a result of weak wind conditions, a decline in availability beyond expectations or high cost increases reducing cash available for debt service at the November payment date leading to drawings on the class A DSRA. A positive rating action for class A could be the result of several years of strong wind yield allowing class B deferrals to be repaid and class A DSRA to be replenished and a demonstration of stable cost and availability profile despite the aging of the turbines.

Breeze 2 is a Luxembourg special purpose vehicle that issued three classes of notes on 8 May 2006 for an aggregate issuance amount of EUR470m to finance the acquisition and completion of a portfolio of wind farms located in Germany and France, as well as establishing various reserve accounts. The notes are scheduled to be repaid from the cash flow generated by the sale of the energy produced by the wind farms, mainly under regulated tariffs.