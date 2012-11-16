Nov 16 -

Overview

-- The recent accounting review of the financial statements of CEDC has concluded with restatements that exceeded the threshold set in the agreement with Russian Standard regarding the refinancing of CEDC's 2013 convertible notes.

-- On Nov. 10, 2012, CEDC announced that its second-quarter 2012 financial statements could no longer be relied on, and that it had not filed its third-quarter 2012 results on time, which constitutes a breach under the refinancing agreement with Russian Standard.

-- We understand that the refinancing agreement is currently under re-negotiation, which significantly increases uncertainties and execution risks in our view.

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on CEDC to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'.

-- The CreditWatch negative reflects our view that CEDC would most likely default if the negotiations with Russian Standard on the refinancing of the convertible notes were unsuccessful.

Rating Action

On Nov. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'CCC' from 'CCC+' its long-term corporate credit rating on U.S.-based Central European Distribution Corp. (CEDC), the parent company of Poland-based vodka manufacturer CEDC International sp. z o.o.

At the same time, we lowered the issue rating on CEDC's senior secured notes to 'CCC' from 'CCC+' and we lowered the issue rating on the senior unsecured notes to 'CC' from 'CCC-'.