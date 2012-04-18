(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 18 - Uncertain business and operating environments continue to afflict electric utility companies in Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+) as the nation struggles to map out its future energy strategy amid an ongoing nuclear disaster, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report published today. In our opinion, electric utilities will continue to grapple with many pressing problems over the next year. Accordingly, we believe credit quality across Japan's electric utility sector will remain under pressure throughout 2012.

The nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Co. Inc.'s (TEPCO; B+/Watch Neg/B) Fukushima No. 1 power plant has highlighted several developments in Japan's electric utility sector:

-- Halting nuclear reactors has increased costs for operators forced to switch to much more expensive fuels to run alternative power generators. In addition, electric utilities need to increase capital spending to enhance safety at existing reactors. Moreover, we believe the central government will force electric utilities that operate nuclear reactors to share the burden of compensation TEPCO must pay for disaster compensation. Such expenditures will likely worsen operators' cash flows and financial soundness throughout 2012.

-- Continuing political debate on the future of the nation's energy policies and the existing favorable regulatory framework for electric utilities exposes a clear lack of direction. We see a growing likelihood of the business environment for these companies deteriorating over the next one to two years.

-- The gas utilities have slightly different business structures to their electric counterparts, and we foresee no progress in government debate on reviewing regulations controlling this industry in the next one to two years. Our negative outlook on the long-term sovereign ratings on Japan and the potential for the gas utility sector to undergo regulatory reviews similar to those of the electric utility sector is likely to continue to weigh on the ratings on gas utilities in the next two to three years.

We believe the business profiles of electric utilities in Japan remain strong, underpinned by vertically integrated operations that encompass power generation, transmission, and distribution and an exclusive market position in each supply area.. The utilities also benefit from a favorable pricing mechanism, namely a cost-plus system that ensures utilities recoup their costs plus a fixed rate of profit and a fuel cost adjustment system that automatically passes changes in the cost of fuel to customers. These factors support their credit quality, in our view.

"However, we believe key financial ratios for most electric utilities, such as those for profitability and cash flow, will continue to worsen in fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013), due mainly to increasing fuel costs to replace lost production as a result of reactor shutdowns, increasing capital expenditures to enhance reactor safety standards against earthquakes and tsunamis, and the possible shared burden of contributing to TEPCO's compensation payments over the long term," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Hiroki Shibata.

Okinawa Electric Power Co. Inc. (AA-/Negative/A-1+) doesn't operate a nuclear power plant and has no plans to construct one. Accordingly, we believe increasing operational risk and financial burdens related to nuclear power plants put little pressure on Okinawa Electric's credit quality. Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. (J-Power, A+/negative/--), Japan's largest wholesale electricity provider, supplying electricity to Japan's 10 major electric power companies, also does not operate any nuclear reactors but has one under construction.

"Accordingly, we believe J-Power faces increasing operational and financial risks following the nuclear disaster, although they are milder than those of other electric power companies." Shibata said.