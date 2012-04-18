(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 18 - Uncertain business and operating environments continue to afflict electric utility
companies in Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+) as the nation struggles to map out its future energy
strategy amid an ongoing nuclear disaster, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report
published today. In our opinion, electric utilities will continue to grapple with many pressing
problems over the next year. Accordingly, we believe credit quality across Japan's electric
utility sector will remain under pressure throughout 2012.
The nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Co. Inc.'s (TEPCO; B+/Watch
Neg/B) Fukushima No. 1 power plant has highlighted several developments in
Japan's electric utility sector:
-- Halting nuclear reactors has increased costs for operators forced to
switch to much more expensive fuels to run alternative power generators. In
addition, electric utilities need to increase capital spending to enhance
safety at existing reactors. Moreover, we believe the central government will
force electric utilities that operate nuclear reactors to share the burden of
compensation TEPCO must pay for disaster compensation. Such expenditures will
likely worsen operators' cash flows and financial soundness throughout 2012.
-- Continuing political debate on the future of the nation's energy
policies and the existing favorable regulatory framework for electric
utilities exposes a clear lack of direction. We see a growing likelihood of
the business environment for these companies deteriorating over the next one
to two years.
-- The gas utilities have slightly different business structures to their
electric counterparts, and we foresee no progress in government debate on
reviewing regulations controlling this industry in the next one to two years.
Our negative outlook on the long-term sovereign ratings on Japan and the
potential for the gas utility sector to undergo regulatory reviews similar to
those of the electric utility sector is likely to continue to weigh on the
ratings on gas utilities in the next two to three years.
We believe the business profiles of electric utilities in Japan remain strong,
underpinned by vertically integrated operations that encompass power
generation, transmission, and distribution and an exclusive market position in
each supply area.. The utilities also benefit from a favorable pricing
mechanism, namely a cost-plus system that ensures utilities recoup their costs
plus a fixed rate of profit and a fuel cost adjustment system that
automatically passes changes in the cost of fuel to customers. These factors
support their credit quality, in our view.
"However, we believe key financial ratios for most electric utilities, such as
those for profitability and cash flow, will continue to worsen in fiscal 2012
(ending March 31, 2013), due mainly to increasing fuel costs to replace lost
production as a result of reactor shutdowns, increasing capital expenditures
to enhance reactor safety standards against earthquakes and tsunamis, and the
possible shared burden of contributing to TEPCO's compensation payments over
the long term," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Hiroki Shibata.
Okinawa Electric Power Co. Inc. (AA-/Negative/A-1+) doesn't operate a nuclear
power plant and has no plans to construct one. Accordingly, we believe
increasing operational risk and financial burdens related to nuclear power
plants put little pressure on Okinawa Electric's credit quality. Electric
Power Development Co. Ltd. (J-Power, A+/negative/--), Japan's largest
wholesale electricity provider, supplying electricity to Japan's 10 major
electric power companies, also does not operate any nuclear reactors but has
one under construction.
"Accordingly, we believe J-Power faces increasing operational and financial
risks following the nuclear disaster, although they are milder than those of
other electric power companies." Shibata said.