(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 16 -
Summary analysis -- Oresundsbro Konsortiet ------------------------ 16-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: Denmark
Primary SIC: Bridge, tunnel, &
elevated highway
Rationale
The 'AAA' rating on the senior unsecured debt of Oresundsbro Konsortiet
(Oresundsbro), the owner and operator of the Oresund Fixed Link rail and road
crossing between the City of Malmo (AAA/Stable/A-1+) in southern Sweden and
the Greater Copenhagen area in Denmark, reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services' view of the joint and several guarantees from the Kingdoms of Sweden
and Denmark (both rated AAA/Stable/A-1+).
According to their wording, the guarantees irrevocably and unconditionally
cover all of Oresundsbro's debt and interest payments. For this reason, we
link the rating on the debt to the long-term rating on the sovereigns. Under
the guarantees, the grace periods for making payments amount to four business
days for the $3 billion Euro Medium-Term Note (EMTN) program and five business
days for the Swedish krona (SEK) 10 billion Swedish Medium-Term note (MTN)
program, with both periods starting from the day of receipt of a written
demand for payment. Consequently, in the unlikely event of nonpayment, we
would expect to see very swift corrective actions from the trustee,
bondholders, and guarantors. As such, we view the grace periods as
commensurate with our decision to link the debt rating with those on the
sovereigns. We note that the contractual obligations allow for a payment later
than five days--under a hypothetical case where receipt of written demand for
payment is not timely. However, we believe that the overall intentions and
setup of the guarantees would strongly encourage payment to be made within
five business days, in an event of theoretical default.
Oresundsbro owns, manages, and operates a 16-kilometer combined road and rail
link, which comprises an immersed tunnel, an artificial island, and a
cable-stayed bridge. The link opened to traffic on July 1, 2000.
In our opinion, the fixed link has a strong competitive position as the
leading route for traffic travelling from southern Sweden to Denmark and the
Copenhagen area. Since its opening in 2000, traffic volumes have more than
doubled. We note that road traffic volumes decreased slightly by 1.1% during
2011, largely owing to the economic downturn in Denmark and Sweden. As in
previous years, heavy vehicles continued to increase, however, and were up
9.1% compared with 2010 levels. Rail traffic is also on the rise, with a 1.8%
increase recorded in 2011. In total, despite somewhat depressed traffic
volumes, traffic revenues were up by about 1.5% in 2011, mainly due to tariff
increases and a shift in traffic composition. As of June 30, 2012, total road
traffic fell 3.3% compared with the same period in 2011, although heavy
vehicles posted a 3.6% increase. Furthermore, as of June 30, 2012, train
passenger volumes had continued to increase by 4.2%. In total, overall
revenues increased 2.1% over the first six months of 2012. Despite a fall in
the number of private car road commuters, Oresundsbron shows increasing market
shares across all its business segments.
In 2011, Oresundsbro's net financial expenses decreased 2% year on year to
Danish krone (DKK) 724 million. This, together with increased revenues from
traffic tariffs, was the main reason behind a 40% year-on-year increase in
profits before exchange rate and market value adjustments (to DKK275
million). Oresundsbro's forecasts for 2012 indicate a 2% decrease in net
financial expenses to DKK710 million, as well as a 10.9% increase in profits
before exchange rate and market value adjustments (to DKK305 million).
In nominal value terms, Oresundsbro's outstanding net debt decreased by about
DKK200 million in the first half of 2012 to DKK17.6 billion, compared with
DKK17.8 billion at year-end 2011. In fair value terms, outstanding net debt
stood at DKK20.4 billion, down from DKK20.6 billion at year-end 2011.
Liquidity
Oresundsbro's policy is to maintain sufficient liquidity reserves to cover
about six months of liquidity needs, including operating costs and debt
service.
We do not consider liquidity to be a key rating factor as the rating
ultimately depends on the guarantees from the highly-rated sovereigns--Denmark
and Sweden--which cover all of the company's borrowings. However, we do
consider Oresundsbro's liquidity to be sufficient because of its very strong
access to funding markets, which stems from the availability of the joint and
several guarantees. Historically, the guarantees have enabled unimpeded access
to the international capital markets, allowing Oresundsbro to (re)finance its
upcoming debt maturities.
As of October 2012, Oresundsbro's liquidity sources comprised cash and cash
deposits of DKK0.45 billion and a long-term DKK0.8 billion committed credit
line that is usually fully available. The credit line has recently been
replaced by an equally sized facility in another bank, which matures in early
2015. In addition, we expect cash flow from operations of about DKK0.66
billion in 2013 . Combined, these sources cover 55% of the approximate DKK3.43
billion, of debt maturities in 2013, which Oresundsbro expects to meet with
new borrowings at about DKK3 billion that will be jointly and severally
guaranteed by the two sovereigns.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects the credit strength of the joint and several
guarantors, Denmark and Sweden, which we assess at 'AAA'.
We could lower the ratings on Oresundsbro if we took negative rating actions
on both Sweden and Denmark. Further ratings downside could materialize if the
joint and several guarantees were reworded in such a way that they no longer
complied with our guarantee criteria. For further information about our
ratings on the sovereigns, see "Denmark Ratings Affirmed At 'AAA/A-1+';
Outlook Stable" and "Sweden Ratings Affirmed At 'AAA/A-1+'; Outlook Stable,"
both published Oct. 24, 2012, on RatingsDirect.
