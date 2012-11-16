Nov 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Permanent Master Issuer
PLC's Issue 2010-2, Series 1 Class A and Series 3 Class A currency swap
obligations referencing USD750m each, due July 2042, a rating of 'AAAsf' with
Stable Outlook.
To determine the rating, Fitch analysed the swap agreement and underlying
transaction documents in conjunction with its criteria report, entitled
"Criteria for Rating Currency Swap Obligations on an SPV in Structured Finance
Transactions" dated 8 August 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com. The rating
is based on Fitch's assessment that the currency swap payment obligations rank
pro rata and equally with the referenced notes. Consequently, the credit
profiles of the currency swap payment obligations are consistent with the
referenced notes' long-term rating.
The payment obligations to the currency swap counterparty include the interim
and final principal payments required to redeem the notes and the floating-rate
payments necessary to pay ongoing interest on the notes (issuer's payment
obligations). Fitch's ratings do not address any swap termination payments due
by the issuer to the currency swap counterparty.
The referenced notes were issued by Permanent Master Issuer PLC, which is
sponsored by Lloyds TSB Bank plc ('A'/Stable/'F1') and consist of UK prime
residential mortgages originated by Halifax plc and following the reorginasation
of HBOS plc in September 2007, mortgage loans originated by Bank of Scotland.