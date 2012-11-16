(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 16 - Fitch Ratings notes in a new report that the senior
notes of European high yield CLOs are well protected from upcoming refinancing
issues on lowly rated corporate borrowers.
'AAAsf' Fitch-rated CLO tranches can withstand significant stress driven by the
knock-on effects of lowly rated cyclical corporates struggling to refinance debt
as it comes due. Cyclical credits have lower free cash flow than their
counterparts in other sectors and as such are more likely to default or go to
their lenders seeking maturity extensions in return for margin increases. Fitch
believes that these margin increases may reduce the corporate's ability to
maintain market position and invest in its business, hence reducing the eventual
recovery should the corporate default.
Fitch incorporated these potential stresses in a moderate and severe scenario
whereby cyclical corporate loan maturities are extended, recoveries are haircut
and forced sales take place on maturity of the holding CLO's. In a moderate
scenario, 90% of 'AAAsf" rated notes retain their rating or are within one
rating category. However, in the severe scenario, over 70% of 'AAAsf' rated
tranches are downgraded by more than one category with some 42% going to
non-investment grade. The magnitude of downgrades in the severe stress is driven
by the forced sale of buckets of loans which extend over the legal maturity of
the relevant CLO through maturity extensions.
The severe scenario would be driven by a prolonged European banking crisis
whereby European banks continue to eschew leveraged loans due to capital and
funding pressures and an alternate funding source does not appear in Europe.
Fitch made certain assumptions regarding the ability of companies to pay
additional margin in loans, which assume a collapse in earnings for the
companies in question to the extent that any increase in funding cost may not be
viable.
