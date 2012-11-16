(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 16 -
OVERVIEW
-- Since our last review in 2011, FTPYME Bancaja 3's class A3(G) notes
have continued to amortize, increasing the available credit enhancement for
the class A3(G), B, and C notes.
-- We have raised our ratings on the class B and C notes to reflect the
continuing deleveraging and increased credit enhancement.
-- We have affirmed our rating on the class A3(G) notes since this rating
is constrained by our rating on the Kingdom of Spain.
-- We have also affirmed our rating on the class D notes because the
current credit enhancement for this class of notes is not commensurate with a
higher rating.
-- FTPYME Bancaja 3 closed in October 2004 and is collateralized by loans
granted to Spanish SMEs originated by Caja de Ahorros de Valencia, Castellon y
Alicante (Bancaja).
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on FTPYME Bancaja 3,
Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' (FTPYME Bancaja 3's) class B and C notes. At the same time, we
have affirmed our ratings on FTPYME Bancaja 3's A3(G) and D notes (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance
since our previous review of the underlying portfolio's credit quality and
capital structure in June 2011 (see "S&P Takes Various Rating Actions In
Spanish CLO Of SMEs Transaction FTPYME Bancaja 3," published on June 6, 2011,
on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We have also applied our 2012
counterparty criteria, our criteria for rating European small and midsize
enterprise (SME) securitizations, and our nonsovereign ratings criteria to
this transaction (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And
Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012; "Update To The Criteria For Rating
European SME Securitizations," published on Jan. 6, 2009; and "Nonsovereign
Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions,"
published on June 14, 2011).