(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Breeze Finance S.A.'s (Breeze 3) class A and B bonds as
follows:
EUR222.3m class A (XS0294895999) affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Negative
EUR76.3m class B (XS0294895726) affirmed at 'CCC'
The affirmation reflects the transaction's stable performance in 2011 and 2012
in terms of revenue generation, as a result of much improved wind conditions
compared to 2009 and 2010 and solid availability levels.
Historically, class A has proven to be relatively resilient, with full debt
service payments also met at the particularly testing October 2010 payment date
without the need to draw on the cash reserve. At the most recent payment date in
October 2012, the excess cash available after class A debt service was EUR2.5m.
A positive development for the transaction is the German parliament's resolution
regarding the over-indebtedness provision under the German insolvency law on 9
November 2012. This removes the risk that the Breeze 3 borrower may be forced
into insolvency due to formal balance sheet over-indebtedness.
The Negative Outlook however reflects, primarily, the risk of operation and
maintenance (O&M) costs materially exceeding present projections. Class A
remains exposed to the risk of shortfalls in cash available for debt service at
the October payment dates as a result of weak wind conditions during the summer
months, coupled with a decrease in availability and cost increases due to the
ageing of the wind turbines. This may result in drawings on the class A debt
service reserve (class A DSRA) to meet class A debt service in full. As the
replenishment of class A's cash reserve is structurally subordinated to debt
service on class B, it is not expected that amounts drawn would be paid back.
EUR7.8m of class B past debt service is currently deferred. The transaction's
historical performance clearly suggests that a repayment in full of such class
of bonds by their scheduled maturity in 2027 is increasingly doubtful. This
could be achieved only if wind conditions in the future where to consistently
exceed the best year of performance so far.
Breeze 3 is a Luxembourg SPV that issued three classes of notes on 19 April 2007
for an aggregate issuance amount of EUR455m to finance the acquisition and
completion of a portfolio of wind farms located in Germany and France, as well
as establishing various reserve accounts. The notes will be repaid from the cash
flow generated by the sale of the energy produced by the wind farms, mainly
under regulated tariffs.