Apr 18 -
Summary analysis -- HeidelbergCement AG ------------------- 18-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Nonmetallic
mineral
products, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Mar-2011 BB/B BB/B
13-Jan-2010 BB-/B BB-/B
15-Oct-2009 B+/B B+/B
06-Mar-2009 B-/B B-/B
09-Jan-2009 B+/B B+/B
21-Nov-2008 BB-/B BB-/B
24-Oct-2008 BB+/B BB+/B
Rationale
The ratings on Germany-based heavy materials group HeidelbergCement AG reflect
Standard & Poor's Ratings Service's assessment of the group's business risk
profile as "satisfactory" and financial risk profile as "aggressive."
In our view, HeidelbergCement will continue to deleverage and improve its
credit metrics, given management's willingness to protect profitability and
allocate discretionary cash flow to debt reduction. Nevertheless, we believe
that this deleveraging will occur at only a gradual pace from a low
credit-measure base today. This is mainly because our outlook for the building
materials sector does not anticipate a recovery before 2013.
S&P base-case operating scenario
Our base-case scenario assumes sales growth in the low- to mid-single digits
in the full-year 2012, and a broadly stable group EBITDA margin. This is due
to our forecast of a reduction in input cost inflation, alongside a moderate
improvement in the pricing environment in 2012 and an increased contribution
from the group's U.S. operations. Nevertheless, we do not believe that the
adverse market conditions and consequent weakening in credit measures in 2009
are likely to reoccur in 2012 and do not see a great risk of a double-dip
recession. This is due to our view of:
-- The group's more efficient operations to date, given substantial
efficiency and cost-saving initiatives.
-- Pricing behavior that should remain rational overall, in our view,
with some, but possibly not all, input cost inflation likely to be offset by
price and/or surcharge amendments.
-- The group's ongoing focus and willingness to deleverage the balance
sheet further.
The group reported solid operating performance in the year ended Dec. 31,
2011, with growth in group turnover of 9.7% and moderate reported EBITDA
growth of 3.6% to EUR2,321 million, mainly as a result of increased volumes. In
line with our forecasts, high input cost inflation has translated into a one
percentage point decline in the EBITDA margin, to 18%, compared with last
year. This is despite the group's successful cost-saving initiatives, with
EUR384 million of cash savings in 2011.